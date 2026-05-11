Big Machine Records Signs Backbeat Troubadours: Mark Collie And Billy Bob Thornton

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Machine Records announces the signing of Backbeat Troubadours. Featuring award-winning artists Mark Collie and Billy Bob Thornton, the duo’s debut song, “True American Racer (500 Miles) (featuring Slash),” featured in the upcoming BOBBY RAHAL: TRUE AMERICAN RACER documentary

Written by Collie, Thornton and Big Machine Records Founder and Chairman Scott Borchetta, “True American Racer (500 Miles) (featuring Slash)” is a high-octane anthem fueled by Slash’s snarling guitars and the duo’s asphalt-burning vocals, setting the tone for the new documentary, which pays tribute to three-time IndyCar Champion and Indianapolis 500-winning American driver turned motorsport executive Bobby Rahal.

“This has been one of those rare experiences where so many amazing things aligned all at the same time to create a truly unique musical moment,” said Borchetta. “Mark and Billy Bob have been creating music together for decades, but this is the first time that the world will get to hear them in their own unique element, and it’s going to blow people’s minds!”

“Mark and I are proud to be a part of the song and the Bobby Rahal story with Scott,” added Thornton.

“True American Racer (500 Miles) (featuring Slash)” will also appear on the documentary’s accompanying album, BOBBY RAHAL: TRUE AMERICAN RACER, which features songs from Riley Green, Brothers Osborne, The Jack Wharff Band, Mackenzie Carpenter, Greylan James, Marfa, Cole Goodwin, Danielle Bradbery and Rascal Flatts and is scheduled for release in July.

The release marks the latest addition in Big Machine Records’ expansion. Since Borchetta reacquired the label in February and launched Borchetta Entertainment Group (B.E.G.), the company has signed The Band Perry and Carly Pearce to its management arm, added singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Naomi Carman to its label roster, and formed a strategic sports partnership with KMM Sports Founder and President Kelli Masters and Erik Logan, CEO of Robbins Research International and Chief Advisor to Tony Robbins.