Britney Spears Pleads Guilty In DUI Case; Given 12 Months Probation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Pop star Britney Spears has pleaded guilty in a California court case tied to her recent DUI arrest, and will serve 12 months of probation as part of a plea deal.

The singer entered the plea through her attorney during a court hearing in Ventura County. As reported by CBS News, Spears pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving, often called a “wet reckless,” which allowed her to avoid jail time in the case.

The case dates back to a March arrest, when Spears was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. The charge was later reduced after prosecutors and her legal team reached an agreement, leading to the guilty plea instead of a full DUI conviction.

Under the terms of the deal, Spears was sentenced to 12 months of probation and given credit for time already served. The plea agreement also requires her to complete a DUI education program and pay state-related fines.

Additional conditions were also included as part of the sentence. As reported by the Ventura County District Attorney’s office, Spears must follow rules during her probation, including avoiding driving under the influence and continuing treatment related to substance use and mental health.

The singer did not appear in court in person, and her lawyer entered the plea on her behalf. Spears had recently entered a rehabilitation program before the court hearing, which may have helped lead to the reduced charge and probation sentence.

While the legal case has now been resolved, officials said the probation period will be important moving forward. The outcome allows Spears to avoid additional jail time, but places her under supervision for the next year as she works to meet the court’s requirements.