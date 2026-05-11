Dua Lipa Sues Samsung Over Alleged Use Of Her Image On TV Products

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Pop star Dua Lipa has filed a lawsuit against Samsung, accusing the company of using her image to promote its products without permission.

The case was filed in a California federal court, where the singer claims the tech giant used a photo of her face on packaging for Samsung televisions. As reported by CBS News, Lipa alleges the company used a copyrighted image to help sell TVs without her approval.

According to the lawsuit, the image in question was taken backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024 and is owned by Lipa. As reported by NBC News, her legal team says she holds full rights to the photo and did not license it to Samsung.

The complaint claims that Samsung placed the image on cardboard boxes for TVs sold in stores, creating the impression that the singer was connected to or endorsed the product. Lipa’s lawyers argue this gave the company an unfair advantage by suggesting a false relationship with the pop star. Lipa is accusing Samsung of multiple violations, including copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and misuse of her likeness. As reported by Rolling Stone, the lawsuit also claims the company violated her “right of publicity,” which protects how a person’s image is used for commercial purposes. The singer is seeking at least $15 million in damages.

The complaint also states that Lipa asked Samsung to stop using the image after discovering it, but the company allegedly continued. As reported by ABC News, her legal team claims Samsung ignored repeated requests to remove the photo and kept selling the products.

Samsung has not publicly commented on the case, citing the ongoing legal process in several reports. The company said it cannot discuss pending litigation.