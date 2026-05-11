Live Nation Reports $450M Legal Hit After Antitrust Trial Loss

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation says it set aside $450 million to cover legal costs after losing a major antitrust case, highlighting the growing financial impact of ongoing lawsuits tied to its ticketing business.

The company revealed the charge in its latest earnings report, showing that the large legal accrual played a key role in pushing results into the red for the quarter. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Live Nation posted $3.8 billion in revenue, but also recorded an operating loss of about $371 million due in part to the $450 million legal expense tied to the recent trial outcome.

The accrual comes after a federal jury ruled that Live Nation and its ticketing arm, Ticketmaster, violated antitrust laws. The decision followed a case brought by a coalition of states that accused the company of acting as a monopoly in live event ticketing and venue markets. As reported by the New York Attorney General’s office, the jury found that the company’s practices limited competition and led to higher costs for fans and artists.

Company filings show that the $450 million figure reflects Live Nation’s estimate of what it may ultimately have to pay as a result of settlements and damages tied to the litigation. As reported by TicketNews, the company described the charge as its “best estimate” of losses connected to settlements and the jury verdict in the antitrust case.

The financial impact was significant. While Live Nation saw strong demand across its core business, including concerts and ticket sales, the legal charge reversed what would have otherwise been a profitable quarter. As reported by Music Business Worldwide, the company’s operating income was dragged down by the legal accrual, shifting from a profit a year earlier to a substantial loss.

Despite the setback, Live Nation pointed to continued growth in its operations. Revenue rose by double digits compared to last year, driven by an increase in live events and ticket sales. The company has also seen strong future demand, with deferred revenue rising as more shows are planned for the coming months.

Still, legal risks remain a major concern. The antitrust case is not fully resolved, and additional proceedings could shape penalties or structural changes to the business. As reported by Courthouse News, a separate phase of the trial will focus on remedies, which could include major changes to the company’s structure, with hearings expected to continue into 2027. [\[courthousenews.com\]]()

Live Nation has said it expects legal expenses to continue in the near term but may ease over time. For now, the $450 million charge stands as one of the clearest signs yet of how costly the antitrust fight could become.