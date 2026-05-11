SM Entertainment Reports Strong Revenue Growth In Earnings Release

SOUTH KOREA (CelebrityAccess) – SM Entertainment said its revenue increased in the first quarter of 2026, showing solid growth compared to the same time last year.

The South Korea-based company reported revenue of about ₩279.1 billion (around $192 million), which is a 20.6% increase year-over-year, according to its earnings report released on May 6.

Despite the strong results, the company’s stock fell by about 4.8% in Seoul trading after the announcement.

SM Entertainment manages many well-known K-pop artists, including groups like EXO, NCT, aespa, Super Junior, and Red Velvet. The company said its revenue growth was supported by strong performances in concerts, merchandise sales, licensing, and contributions from its subsidiaries and its fan platform DearU.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Concert activities were the biggest source of growth during the quarter. Revenue from live shows rose about 56% compared to last year, reaching over ₩60 billion (about $42 million).

This increase was driven by global tours from artists such as Super Junior, NCT DREAM, aespa, RIIZE, and NCT WISH, which helped boost ticket sales and fan engagement worldwide.

Merchandise and licensing also performed well. This part of the business generated around ₩47.4 billion (about $33 million), up roughly 20% from last year.

The growth came from strong demand for fan products, including items sold at special events and pop-up shops connected to artists’ tours and album promotions.

Revenue from music sales, including albums and digital releases, declined during the quarter. This segment brought in about ₩57.5 billion ($40 million), which is down about 15% year-over-year.

SM said the drop was mainly due to a strong comparison with last year, when the company had a one-time boost in digital revenue.

Even so, album sales volume increased significantly. Total album sales reached about 1.79 million copies, nearly double the number from the previous year.

Some of the top-selling albums included EXO’s “REVERXE,” NCT releases, and a solo album from Red Velvet’s Irene.

M reported operating profit of about ₩38.6 billion ($27 million), which is an 18.5% increase from last year.

The company said part of this improvement came from including DearU in its financial results. DearU operates “Bubble,” a messaging service that connects artists with fans.

However, net income dropped sharply. The company reported ₩36.7 billion ($25 million) in net profit, which is an 85.5% decrease year-over-year.

Executives explained that this decline was mainly due to a one-time gain in 2025 related to DearU and higher tax costs, rather than weaknesses in the core business.

SM’s subsidiaries also helped drive overall performance. Their combined revenue increased by double digits, supported by stronger results from units such as SM Japan and its content and marketing companies.

These gains helped balance out weaker results in some parts of the business, including production-related units.

Looking ahead, SM Entertainment plans to continue its growth with a busy schedule of album releases and global tours. Major artists are expected to release new music and perform concerts across Asia, North America, and other regions during the next two quarters.