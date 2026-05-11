Sony Music Publishing Moves To Acquire Blackstone’s Recognition Music Group Catalog

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing has reached an agreement to acquire a major music catalog from Blackstone, in a deal that could reshape the music rights market.

The company confirmed it will buy the full catalog of Recognition Music Group, a portfolio built by Blackstone over several years. As reported by Music Business Worldwide, the deal was announced on May 11 and is still subject to final closing conditions, including regulatory review.

The acquisition includes a huge collection of music rights. As reported by Billboard, the catalog holds songs from some of the biggest artists in pop history, and Sony will take control of the entire group’s music assets as part of the agreement.

In total, the catalog contains more than 45,000 songs. Te deal will give Sony access to works recorded by artists like Beyoncé, Fleetwood Mac, and Rihanna, among many others. The collection also includes some of the most recognizable songs ever released. Titles in the catalog include hits like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Financial details of the agreement were not officially disclosed. However, outside estimates have placed the value of the transaction somewhere in the billions, with some reports suggesting a range between roughly $3.5 billion and $4 billion.

Sony is making the purchase through a partnership with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the joint venture is part of a larger strategy to invest in high-value music catalogs across global markets.

The Recognition catalog has its roots in the earlier Hipgnosis Songs business, which spent heavily during the past decade to buy rights from top songwriters and artists. Blackstone later took control of those assets and reorganized them under the Recognition Music Group name.

If completed, the deal would mark one of the largest music catalog acquisitions in recent years.