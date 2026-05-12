400 UK Venues Unite For Glastonbury Fallow Weekend

UNITED KINGDOM (vip-booking) – More than 400 grassroots music venues across the UK will take part in Everywhere At Once, a nationwide live music initiative organised by UK charity Music Venue Trust (MVT) and The National Lottery from 26-28 June 2026, during a year when Glastonbury Festival is not taking place.

The project will see venues from Falmouth to Aberdeen host hundreds of performances across one coordinated live music weekend, with organisers positioning the event as a nationwide celebration of the UK grassroots music sector during the traditional Glastonbury weekend.

According to organisers, more than 2,000 artists are expected to perform across the three days, spanning multiple genres and including established, emerging and local acts.

The first announced artists include Becky Hill, Rizzle Kicks, Tinie Tempah, The Lathums, The Divine Comedy, Jodie Harsh, Toddla T and Brooke Combe.

Becky Hill is set to return to The Marrs Bar in Worcester for a hometown performance, while Tinie Tempah will play shows in Newcastle, Norwich and Southampton. The Lathums will perform two dates including a return to The Boulevard in Wigan, and Rizzle Kicks are scheduled for a hometown show in Brighton.

Speaking about the initiative, Becky Hill said grassroots venues had been central to her development as an artist and highlighted the importance of protecting local live music infrastructure.

The Lathums’ Alex Moore said grassroots venues had given the band opportunities to develop early in their career and described them as essential to the UK live music ecosystem.

Everywhere At Once is being delivered by Music Venue Trust alongside Save Our Scene and the Association of Independent Promoters.

Organisers said the initiative is intended to spotlight the role grassroots venues play in supporting artists, promoters and local music communities across the UK. Funding support from The National Lottery will help venues and independent promoters programme events during the weekend.