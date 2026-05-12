Brett Kissel And W. Brett Wilson Named 2026 Co-Recipients Of The Gary Slaight Humanitarian Award

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) and its Board of Directors have announced Brett Kissel and W. Brett Wilson as the co-recipients of the 2026 Gary Slaight Humanitarian Award. Now in its 15th year of support from Slaight Music and The Slaight Family Foundation, the annual Gary Slaight Humanitarian Award recognizes an individual(s) and/or event(s) that have made an outstanding contribution of time and energy in the support of humanitarian causes through country music.

Since 2010, Kissel and Wilson have co-hosted more than 40 charitable events under the banner now colloquially known as “BrettBrett.” Kissel, a multi-platinum, chart-topping, multi-CCMA and JUNO Award-winning Alberta country artist, has long viewed music as a vehicle for service. Wilson, raised in Saskatchewan, has spent more than three decades in business, finance, and investment, with a national profile built through his time on CBC’s Dragons’ Den, where he became a fan-favourite for his deal-making instincts and straight-talking approach. Together, the two have raised over $11 million for various causes, with every dollar going directly to the charities they have championed along the way.

The “BrettBrett” events have hosted thousands of attendees and brought together an impressive roster of Canadian artists, including Paul Brandt, Mackenzie Porter, Tenille Townes, Jess Moskaluke, High Valley, the Hunter Brothers, the Washboard Union, and many others. A hallmark of their events is the purposeful pairing of emerging performers with established names, creating one-of-a-kind collaborations that exist only in that room, on that night, and supporting connections between artists at different stages of their careers.

In 2017, the two extended their work beyond the stage, organizing and funding a trip to Tijuana, Mexico through Youth with a Mission’s Homes of Hope program. Over 40 people made the journey — among them Trevor Panczak, Jason McCoy, Melissa O’Neil, Clayton Bellamy, and a host of fellow Canadian artists — where they built homes for families living in extreme poverty. The experience forged lasting bonds among the group and reflected the Bretts’ broader intent: that their work is as much about building community as it is about raising funds.

Over the years, both Kissel and Wilson have been formally recognized for their contributions; Kissel received a national Philanthropy Award nominated by MacEwan University and the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for outstanding service to Alberta, while Wilson has been awarded the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, membership in the Order of Canada, induction into the Alberta Business Hall of Fame, and the King Charles III Coronation Medal. The “BrettBrett” events continue to be an ongoing part of their lives, ever evolving and reflecting a shared commitment to giving back that has become central to their legacy within the Canadian country music community.

“To be recognized alongside one of my best friends, W. Brett Wilson, for something that’s meant so much to both of us is incredibly meaningful,” says Kissel. “Watching our crazy ideas for unique events grow into something far bigger than we ever imagined has been truly special, made possible by the generosity of our friends, our families and the country music community that continues to show up and support these important causes.”

“It’s an honour to receive the Gary Slaight Humanitarian Award alongside my great friend Brett Kissel,” shares Wilson. “I’ve always believed giving back isn’t an obligation, but an opportunity. I’m proud that the BrettBrett events celebrate artists and audiences while supporting truly worthy causes.”

Gary Slaight, President and CEO of The Slaight Family Foundation adds, “What Brett & Brett have built together over the years is a genuine reflection of what community looks like in action. Their events have brought people together, supported important causes, and championed Canadian artists in a meaningful way. We’re thrilled to see their work recognized with this honour.”

“The BrettBrett events have raised millions for important causes while providing Canadian artists with unique opportunities to perform, network, and grow,” says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “As we mark the 15th year of this award’s support through Slaight Music and The Slaight Family Foundation, that kind of sustained, community-driven effort is exactly what this recognition is meant to honour, and we can’t wait to celebrate all that they’ve accomplished this September in Saskatoon.”