iHeartMedia, Inc. Reports Results For 2026 First Quarter

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – iHeartMedia, Inc. has reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights:1

Q1 2026 Consolidated Results

Q1 Revenue of $884 million, up 9.6% (Excluding Q1 Political Revenue, Q1 Revenue up 9.3%)

GAAP Operating income of $1.5 million, compared to a GAAP Operating loss of $25 million in Q1 2025, improvement of 105.8%

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $93 million, compared to $105 million in Q1 2025, down 11.4%

Cash used for operating activities of $93 million

Free Cash Flow of $(114) million

Cash balance and total available liquidity 2 of $135 million and $495 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2026

Q1 2026 Digital Audio Group Results

Digital Audio Group Revenue of $327 million up 18% Podcast Revenue of $147 million up 27% Digital Revenue excluding Podcast of $180 million up 12%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $87 million flat Digital Audio Group Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.5%



Q1 2026 Multiplatform Group Results

Multiplatform Group Revenue of $493 million up 4% Excluding Multiplatform Group Q1 Political Revenue, Multiplatform Group Q1 Revenue up 4%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $47 million down 33% Multiplatform Group Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5%



Q2 2026 Guidance

Consolidated Revenue expected to increase low-single digits

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 3 expected to be approximately $140 million to $160 million

Full Year 2026 Guidance

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 3 expected to be approximately $800 million

expected to be approximately $800 million Free Cash Flow of approximately $200 million

Announced that will pay minimal cash taxes in 2026

Announced a new cost savings program of $50 million of annualized cost savings, beginning in second half 2026; in addition to $100 million of in-year 2026 savings previously announced

Total Programmatic Revenue of approximately $200 million, up approximately 50%

Year End 2026 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (“net leverage”) 4 to be in mid-fives

____________________________________ 1 Unless otherwise noted, all results are based on year over year comparisons. 2 Total available liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus available borrowings under our ABL Facility. We use total available liquidity to evaluate our capacity to access cash to meet obligations and fund operations. 3 A full reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow or net leverage on a non-GAAP basis to the respective most-directly comparable GAAP metrics cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliations, including gains or losses on investments, extinguishment of debt, equity in nonconsolidated affiliates, impairment charges, stock based compensation, restructuring, and the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance and Net cash provided by operating activities. 4 We define Net Debt as Total Debt less Cash and cash equivalents and Debt Premium.

Statement from Senior Management

“We generated first quarter revenues of $884 million, up 9.6% compared to the prior-year quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA of $93 million,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc. “We believe that 2026, helped by the additional revenue that comes from the mid-term election cycle, will be a significant year in terms of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow generation for iHeart.”

“In the first quarter, the Digital Audio Group continued its strong momentum, with revenues up 18% year over year, slightly ahead of our guidance, while our Podcasting revenues grew 26.9% compared to prior year, above our guidance,” said Rich Bressler, President and COO of iHeartMedia, Inc. “We are announcing a new savings initiative that will generate an additional $50 million of annualized savings, in addition to our previously announced $100 million of in-year 2026 savings, as well as now paying minimal cash taxes in 2026, which we expect will have a $150 to $200 million impact over the next 3 years. And today we are reaffirming our Full Year Adjusted EBITDA guide of $800 million and our Free Cash Flow guide of $200 million.”