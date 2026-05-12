Live Nation Remedies Trial Could Run Into 2027

(vip-booking) – A federal judge overseeing the antitrust case against Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster has indicated that the remedies phase of the companies’ monopoly trial may not begin until early 2027, extending the high-profile legal battle over the live entertainment sector.

Following a jury verdict last month that found Live Nation and Ticketmaster liable for antitrust violations, the next stage of the case will focus on potential structural remedies and financial penalties.

The proceedings will take place in a separate bench trial before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan.

A coalition of 33 U.S. states and the District of Columbia is seeking a full separation of Live Nation and Ticketmaster rather than limited divestitures or changes to venue agreements.

During a scheduling conference, Judge Subramanian said the court had already completed most of the work related to the liability phase of the case, with the remaining issue focused on the timing and scope of discovery ahead of the remedies proceedings.

The judge also requested that the states clarify the remedies they intend to pursue so the companies can prepare for the next phase of litigation.

Alongside the remedies trial, Subramanian is also expected to oversee a Tunney Act review concerning the U.S. Department of Justice’s proposed settlement with Live Nation. The judge said he expects to issue a decision on that matter by September or October.

Live Nation reached a settlement with the Justice Department in March, allowing the company to retain ownership of Ticketmaster. The agreement included a $280 million fund for state damages claims, the divestiture of 13 amphitheater booking agreements and a 15% cap on service fees.

While the Justice Department settled its claims, 34 states and the District of Columbia continued the case through trial in the Southern District of New York.

A jury ultimately concluded that Ticketmaster held a monopoly over live event ticketing and that Live Nation monopolized major amphitheater venues while unlawfully tying venue access to the use of its promotion services.

Jurors also accepted the states’ argument that concertgoers were overcharged by an average of $1.72 per ticket. Live Nation has disputed the broader impact of those calculations, stating they apply only to tickets sold at 257 venues in selected states during the past five years. The company estimates potential damages at less than $150 million before trebling under federal antitrust law.