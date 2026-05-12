MNRK Music Group Names Dan Hawie To Managing Director, Last Gang Records

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – MNRK Music Group has promoted Dan Hawie to Managing Director of Last Gang Records, effective immediately, marking a new chapter for the influential label as it continues to expand its global footprint. In his new role, Hawie will oversee Last Gang’s full P&L and assume expanded leadership across A&R and brand strategy. Based in Toronto, he will report to Randy Derebegian, VP of Artist Development, and Chris Moncada, COO of MNRK Music Group.

Moncada says, “Dan cares deeply about the legacy of the label and the artists who built it. I’m thrilled to see him evolve into this role and continue to forge the path of Last Gang for years to come.”

Derebegian adds, “Dan has already been an integral part of Last Gang’s success over the past decade, and I couldn’t be happier for him to move into the role of Managing Director to provide extra focus to this next phase of the label. He has the relationships and ear for what will help shape the future of Last Gang, and the timing is perfect with exciting new projects and signings underway.”

Hawie says, ‘I’m incredibly honoured to carry the legacy of Last Gang forward. Twenty-one years in, our ‘Us Against The World’ mentality continues to fuel everything we do. Foundational artists like Death From Above 1979, Metric, and Mother Mother are still shaping culture today, while our new guard, including Bella Poarch, Ho99o9, Loving, and Mondo Cozmo, continues to push boundaries and move the culture forward. I’m grateful to help preserve that independent spirit, and especially proud to champion such incredible art with the same passion and belief as the artists creating it.”

Since joining Last Gang in 2017, Hawie has been a cornerstone of the label’s strategic growth. Most recently serving as Director of Marketing and A&R, he steered global operations and high-impact campaigns for both Last Gang and Dualtone Records in Canada. A seasoned architect of artist development, Hawie has championed a diverse roster of Grammy and JUNO-recognized talent, including The Lumineers, Death From Above 1979, Chromeo, Keys N Krates, Kathleen Edwards, Stars, and more. Hawie previously held key marketing positions at Dine Alone Records and Nevado Records, before joining Last Gang.