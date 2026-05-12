Music Will Raises Over $1M At Benefit Honoring Music Icons

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music Will, the largest non-profit music education program for schools in the United States, held their annual benefit in New York City at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square last night on May 7. The evening supported Music Will’s mission to transform young lives through innovative, multi-genre music education programs in public schools. This year, Music Will honored 13x Grammy Award winning producer, artist and songwriter T Bone Burnett who was given his honor by Elvis Costello, Grammy Award winning and Billboard chart topping singer/songwriter Maren Morris, and Hip Hop icon and business mogul Master P. Bruce Eskowitz, COO Red Light Management, received the Inaugural Music Icon Award presented to him by Coran Capshaw (CEO, Red Light Management). Nile Rogers surprised Eskowitz on stage and a heartfelt video was submitted by Lionel Richie to congratulate Eskowitz on his award.

This year’s benefit raised over one million dollars to support Music Will’s mission to transform young lives through innovative, popular music education programs in public schools. In Richie’s tribute to Eskowitz, he shared “Music Will helps us remember why music matters in the first place.” With this year’s fundraising and celebrity partnerships, Music Will is one step closer to achieving their goal to serve 11 million students and engage 40,000 music educators by 2030. Music Will will expand its program in various markets to celebrate each honoree next school year.

Mike Wasserman, CEO of Music Will shared “Twenty-four years ago, Music Will began with a simple belief: when young people have the opportunity to channel their creativity and make the music they love, music can become a place of belonging, a confidence-builder, and a form of self-expression. Tonight was a powerful reminder of that promise, and we are deeply grateful to our honorees, performers, educators, supporters, and of course our student musicians. The support raised through this event enables our programs to reach 1.4 million students this year alone, with a goal to bring music, joy, and opportunity to tens of millions of students in the years ahead.”

GALA HIGHLIGHTS:

• The evening opened with a powerful rendition of “Glory” performed by students from TEP Elementary, setting the tone for a night centered on the transformative power of music education.

• Emcee for the evening, N’Kenge shared a heartfelt story about how music shaped her professional journey and helped her navigate a difficult time in her early childhood. One young student told her at a recent Music Will school visit, “I didn’t have a role model until I met you today.”

• Wyclef Jean – Honorary Benefit Chair and 2025 Music Will Honoree – introduced a standout performance by students from TAPCo, whose electrifying rendition of “Can’t Stop” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

• Following the performance, a TAPCo student delivered an emotional speech about the life-changing impact of Music Will’s programming that “allows me to train like a professional.”

• During the live auction, a generous $23,000 contribution toward a Nashville/Gibson trip was immediately matched, underscoring the audience’s commitment to expanding opportunities for young musicians and preserving arts education.

• Cymphonique introduced her father, Master P, to the stage after a heartfelt performance. He concluded his acceptance speech by celebrating the next generation of artists: “These kids inspire me and are mastering their future.”

• Legendary producer, musician and songwriter Nile Rodgers reflected on the importance of preserving arts education, sharing: “They’ve gotten rid of so many parts of the American education system, but the kids tonight remind me of my childhood.” He later added, “Watching these kids play was really touching. [Donating to Music Will] was the best $25,000 I’ve ever spent.”

• Honoree Bruce Eskowitz was introduced by colleague and friend Coran Capshaw, with a surprise by Nile Rodgers. Lionel Richie joined by a submitted video and praised the organization’s mission, sharing, “Music Will helps us remember why music matters in the first place.”

• T Bone Burnett was presented his award by pioneering artist Elvis Costello. Following his acceptance, he performed “Humans from Earth” and “Everything and Nothing” alongside Larry Campbell, Amy Helm, and Tony Garnier.

• Maren Morris closed out the night with a powerful performance of her song “My Church” joined onstage by students whose heartfelt presence on the stage had the crowd swaying to the music.

The benefit was presented by Gregory & Carolyn Hall, produced by Michael Matuza and MBM Entertainment, and co-chaired by Jonathan Shank (CEO, Terrapin Station Entertainment, a joint venture with Sony Music), and Gregory Hall (Managing Director and Head of U.S. Global Wealth Management, Pimco).

Research from the National Association for Music Education shows that schools with music programs see nearly 18% increase in graduation rates and almost 10% increase in attendance rates. The American Psychological Association reveals music students score significantly better in Science, Math, and English compared to other non-music students. Moreover, 92% of teachers who have adopted Music Will’s program report closer connections to their students since the Modern Band approach meets students where they are – inviting students to not just play music but create music. Thanks to the generous support of the Music Will community, the organization raised over $1 million to transform music education for students across the country.