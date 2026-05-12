Steve Evetts GoFundMe Launched After Fire Ravages NJ Studio

BELLEVILLE, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – Steve Evetts is a legendary record producer, engineer, mixer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Having been a prominent producer in the alternative heavy music scene, he has worked with many Billboard chart-topping artists such as The Cure, The Wonder Years, New Found Glory, Snapcase, Glassjaw, The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Misfits, Saves The Day, Senses Fail, Every Time I Die, The Used, and countless others. Evetts has worked on some of the most influential records in modern rock music and is known for capturing the finest performances from the artists he works with.

Tragically, on May 3, 2026, Evetts suffered a devastating loss when his studio burned down — through no fault of his own. In a matter of hours, he lost his creative home, all of his gear, and a career’s worth of memorabilia, plaques, photos, records, and so much more. While insurance will help cover the value of the lost gear, it won’t come close to covering the true cost of rebuilding a new studio space. The expenses of construction, setup, and treatment are significant. Evetts is taking this tragedy in stride and is determined to surge forward, but he needs our help to build a new space where he can continue shaping the future of heavy music.

Evetts started his career in New Jersey, but spent the majority of his career in Los Angeles.

In 2022, he relocated back to New Jersey and took over a new studio in Belleville, that was the previous birthplace of many well-known rock and metal records. He made a name for himself producing metal albums as well as many notable indie, punk, pop-punk, and emo albums.

Evetts is regarded as an amazing person who has given so much to the music community. Please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser to help Evetts rebuild his studio and return stronger than ever. As of today, $73,881 has been raised of the $80K goal. Click HERE to donate.