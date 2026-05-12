Venu Plans $300M Sunset Amphitheater In Chattanooga Expansion

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU) has announced plans to expand into Tennessee with a major new live entertainment venue. The company has signed an agreement to buy a 15-acre site for the Sunset Amphitheater Chattanooga, a project expected to cost about $300 million.

The development will be built at the Bend® in Chattanooga in partnership with Urban Story Ventures. This move marks a major milestone in VENU’s national growth strategy as it looks to expand its portfolio of live entertainment destinations. The project still depends on final approval of public-private partnership incentives that are currently being negotiated.

“Chattanooga is a high-growth market with a proven appetite for live entertainment and a city leadership team that understands the economic power of what we are building together.” – JW Roth, CEO and Founder of VENU

New Chattanooga Amphitheater Could Seat 12,500

The planned amphitheater will have about 12,500 seats, making it one of the largest music venues in Tennessee. It will be bigger than Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater and will give Chattanooga a new option for large concerts and events.

The venue will include a canopy roof, allowing it to operate as both an open-air and partially enclosed space. This design will make it usable throughout the year, helping bring concerts and events to the city in all seasons.

“This is exactly the kind of strategic expansion opportunity our shareholders expect from us,” said Roth. “Chattanooga is a high-growth market with a proven appetite for live entertainment and a city leadership team that understands the economic power of what we are building together. We are grateful for the trust of this community and committed to delivering a destination that makes Chattanooga proud for generations to come.”

Premium Features and Year-Round Entertainment

The Sunset Amphitheater Chattanooga will offer traditional seating, lawn seating, and premium areas, including Owners Clubs and Luxe FireSuites™. Guests will also have access to a variety of food and drink options, designed to make the venue a year-round destination.

The Luxe FireSuites will provide a more private experience with seating around a fire pit, in-suite service, and clear views of the stage. These spaces are aimed at fans, businesses, and investors who want a more exclusive concert experience.

Designed to Attract Major Touring Artists

The project will also include behind-the-scenes amenities for performers, such as green rooms and hospitality suites, to improve the experience for artists and their teams. These features are expected to help Chattanooga compete for major national tours.

“This is a transformational moment for Chattanooga and for the Bend,” said Jimmy White, President & Managing Partner of Urban Story Ventures. ” At present, the city only has indoor live entertainment venues with capacities topping out around 3,800. This venue will be Chattanooga’s first open-air venue of this scale, with a capacity of 12,500, more than doubling what the city currently offers. This will fundamentally change the types of artists and events Chattanooga can attract and position us for national and international opportunities.”

“This amphitheater represents a once-in-a-generation investment into the city, fundamentally changing the entertainment landscape of Chattanooga and the region,” White added. “It will bring world-class artists to the city and establish the Bend as a premier entertainment destination alongside major U.S. markets like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Nashville.”

Economic Impact Expected to Top $4.2 Billion

The project is expected to have a major economic impact, generating more than $4.2 billion for the region. This includes growth in tourism, job creation, and expansion in local businesses and hospitality.

The development comes after months of planning and coordination between VENU, Urban Story Ventures, and local and state leaders. It reflects growing confidence in Chattanooga as a rising hub for live entertainment in the Southeast.

Hoar Construction has been selected as the general contractor for the project.