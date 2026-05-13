Bring Me The Horizon Singer Suffers Concussion After Phone Thrown At Concert

ST. LOUIS (CelebrityAccess) – Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has revealed he suffered a concussion after being hit by a phone during a live show, marking another alarming moment in a growing trend of unsafe behavior at concerts.

The incident happened on May 11, 2026, during the band’s performance in St. Louis, Missouri. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, a fan threw a phone onto the stage, striking Sykes in the head while the band was performing early in their set. Footage from the show quickly spread online, showing the unexpected moment as it happened.

As reported by Consequence, the phone hit Sykes while the band was playing their song “Happy Song.” The singer immediately reacted on stage, asking the crowd who threw the object. Despite the hit, he continued performing and finished the concert, though he appeared shaken.

Following the show, Sykes updated fans about his condition. According to multiple outlets, he confirmed on Instagram that he suffered a mild concussion. “The phone to the head definitely smarted and I ended up with a mild concussion,” he said, adding that the swelling had already started to go down.

The injury also affected his performance that night. As reported by NME, Sykes admitted he struggled to continue the show after being hit, explaining that singing put pressure on the injury and left him feeling disoriented. He apologized to fans who may have noticed a change in his performance.

Even with the setback, the band pushed through. Reports note that Bring Me The Horizon completed the show, although some changes were made, including cutting at least one song from the setlist. The group has continued its tour, with Sykes telling fans he expected to recover quickly and perform as scheduled.

This situation highlights a rising issue at live events. Several major artists including Harry Styles, Drake, and Billie Eilish have also been hit by objects thrown from the crowd in recent years. Many performers have spoken out, calling for better concert behavior and more respect for artists on stage.

For now, Sykes says he is doing okay and appreciates the support from fans. While the injury was relatively minor, the moment serves as a reminder that throwing objects at performers can have serious consequences.