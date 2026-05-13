Delta Goodrem Signs With Universal, Announces New Album ‘Pure’

SYDNEY, AU (CelebrityAccess) – Australian pop star Delta Goodrem has signed a new deal with Universal Music, marking a major new chapter in her career. As reported by Billboard, the singer revealed the partnership while announcing her upcoming album Pure, which is set to be released on November 6.

According to The Music Network, the album will be her first project released through Universal Music via Better Now Records/Electrola, following her departure from Sony Music after more than two decades.

“I am so excited to be stepping into this new chapter and joining forces with Universal Music,” Goodrem said. “It marks the beginning of a powerful new home for ATLED Records – something I am incredibly proud of – and I can’t wait to share what we create together.”

Pure will be Goodrem’s first album under her new deal and follows her 2021 release Bridge Over Troubled Dreams, marking a shift into a more personal and self-driven phase of her career.

The singer has been working on the album for several years and describes it as a return to her core sound and identity as an artist.

“Pure is an album I’ve been creating and living through over the past few years, and it truly feels like a return to myself and the heart of who I am as an artist. It holds some of my biggest singalongs, my most vulnerable moments, and brings in all the elements I love most in music – from intimate classical piano pieces to uplifting cinematic anthems. I cannot wait for everyone to step into the world of Pure and make these songs part of their own story too.”

The announcement comes as Goodrem prepares to represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, where she will perform her track “Eclipse.”

According to coverage summarized by MSN, the timing of the album and label deal is expected to boost global attention as she steps onto one of the biggest stages in music.

As noted by Billboard, Goodrem’s new partnership also serves as a new home for her independent label ATLED Records, signaling greater creative control moving forward.

According to entertainment reports, the singer has sold millions of albums worldwide and remains one of Australia’s most successful music exports, making this new deal a significant step in her ongoing career.