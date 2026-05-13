Glen Ballard, AI Innovation And Global Trends Headline 2026 AIMP Music Publishing Summit

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) has announced new details for the 2026 AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit, set for Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center campus in New York City.

The annual event is one of the top gatherings for independent music publishers. It brings together songwriters, publishers, lawyers, executives, and industry professionals for a full day focused on the future of music publishing.

A major highlight of this year’s summit will be a keynote conversation with legendary songwriter and producer Glen Ballard. He will sit down with Concord’s Tom DeSavia for a discussion about songwriting, working with artists, and how music publishing is changing in today’s industry. Ballard is known for helping shape some of the biggest records in modern music, and his session is expected to offer valuable insight for attendees.

Key Topics: AI, Global Markets, and Industry Change

The 2026 summit will focus on major issues currently shaping the music publishing business. Topics include global expansion, creator rights, independent publishing strategies, and the growing use of artificial intelligence.

Several panels and discussions have been announced:

State of the Industry: Music Publishing and Legislation

This session will explore legal and policy changes affecting the business. Leaders from major organizations will discuss royalties, licensing, copyright, and new technologies that are impacting publishers.

Inside the Indie World

Independent publishers will share real-world insights about running a business today, including global growth, deal structures, and opportunities in sync licensing.

State of Sync: Ask Us Anything

This open Q&A session lets attendees ask questions about music licensing. Topics will include pitching music, pricing, and current trends in sync deals.

Global Power Centers: Publishing Beyond Borders

This panel will look at how regions like Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia are shaping global music. Speakers will discuss international growth and cross-border collaboration.

AI for Good

Artificial intelligence is changing the music business. This session will focus on how AI is being used today to help publishers manage data, improve workflows, detect fraud, and protect rights.

A Key Week for the Music Industry

The summit takes place during a busy week in the music world, alongside events like A2IM Indie Week, the NMPA Annual Meeting, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards. This timing makes it a key meeting point for industry professionals.

AIMP leader Melanie Santa Rosa shared that the event continues to bring together people who care deeply about the future of music publishing. She noted that this year’s program reflects how fast the industry is changing, especially with global growth and new technology.

Networking and Event Details

The event will kick off with a networking mixer on Monday, June 8, hosted by AIMP’s New York Young Professionals Committee. This gives attendees a chance to connect before the main summit.

Event Details: