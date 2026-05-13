HYBE x Geffen Reveal new Global Girl Group Saint Satine After Final ‘World Scout’ Episode

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – HYBE x Geffen Records has officially revealed its next global girl group, SAINT SATINE, following the final episode of WORLD SCOUT: THE FINAL PIECE, as the company announced.

The four-member group includes Emily (20, USA), Lexie (21, Sweden), and Samara (20, Brazil), who were first introduced through the Netflix series Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, where they gained a strong international fanbase, according to the project’s producers.

The final member, Sakura (16, Japan), was selected through a large-scale search in Japan that aired on WORLD SCOUT: THE FINAL PIECE on the ABEMA streaming platform, the company said. In the finale, Sakura was chosen from more than 14,000 applicants, completing the lineup of SAINT SATINE.

HYBE x Geffen Records also released a new digital single album, World Scout: The Final Piece – Finale, which captures the final competition that decided the last member, according to the label.

The two-track release includes performances from finalists Sakura and Ayana, who each teamed up with Emily, Lexie, and Samara during the finale.

The first track features Sakura performing “PARTY b4 the PARTY” with the group. The high-energy song mixes strong beats, heavy bass, and playful sounds, highlighting the group’s vocal chemistry and lively style, the release notes stated.

The second track, “WE RIDE,” features finalist Ayana alongside the group and takes a softer approach. The song draws from early 2000s R&B while adding a modern feel, built around smooth harmonies and a relaxed groove, according to the project description.

With the final lineup now set, SAINT SATINE is expected to take its place on the global stage, as the company described. The group’s name combines two ideas, with “SAINT” representing strong talent and presence, and “SATINE” reflecting a softer, more polished and refined image.

The initiative follows an earlier global audition process launched in 2021, which drew more than 120,000 applicants. From that group, 20 contestants were selected and trained under a Korean-style system before appearing in the Dream Academy show, according to the project background.

That journey was later shown in the Netflix series Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, which featured a diverse group of contestants from different countries and backgrounds, the companies noted.

HYBE x Geffen’s previous group, KATSEYE, went on to earn multiple award nominations and chart success, including a Billboard 200 debut in the top five with its EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, the companies said.

The companies added that KATSEYE is set to release its next EP, WILD, on August 14, as they continue expanding their global music strategy.