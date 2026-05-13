Jack Douglas, Acclaimed Producer For John Lennon And Aerosmith, Dead at 80

Jack Douglas, the respected music producer known for his work with John Lennon, Aerosmith, and many other major artists, passed away on May 11, 2026, with his family confirming that he died peacefully. According to multiple news outlets, he died following complications from lymphoma, surrounded by loved ones. His family described him as someone who “lived an incredible life” and remained passionate about music until the very end. He was 80.

Born in the Bronx, New York, in 1945, Douglas began his journey in music as a folk performer and songwriter. According to, he later studied at the Institute of Audio Research and landed a job at the Record Plant studio—starting as a janitor before working his way up to become a respected engineer and producer.

Douglas played a major role in shaping rock music during the 1970s and early 1980s. He worked on some of the most important albums of that era.

His relationship with John Lennon was especially important in his career. According to, Douglas first worked with Lennon as an engineer on the 1971 album Imagine, which led to a close friendship. Years later, he co-produced Double Fantasy, Lennon’s final album released before his death, earning a Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Douglas was also closely tied to Aerosmith’s rise to fame. As reported by, he produced several of the band’s most successful albums, including Get Your Wings, Toys in the Attic, Rocks, and Draw the Line. His work with the band was so influential that he was often described as an unofficial “sixth member.”

Throughout his career, Douglas worked with a wide range of artists. As reported by, his credits include Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Lou Reed, the New York Dolls, and more. His work helped shape countless albums that still influence musicians today.

Douglas is survived by his wife, four children, and five grandchildren.

RIP.