Kobalt Forms Strategic Partnership With LAA Music

(LOS ANGELES – May 12, 2026) — Kobalt, the world’s leading independent music publisher, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with LAA Music. Launched early last year as an offshoot of Zac Hiller’s LAA Sports and Entertainment with veteran music executive Justin Goldman, LAA Music artists and writers have already amassed more than 4 Billion streams across all DSPs and over a dozen gold and platinum certifications so far.

“Zac and Justin are dialed in to where the next generation of groundbreaking songwriters and artists are emerging,” said Jeannette Perez, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Kobalt. “We are thrilled to be able to support their efforts around the world.”

LAA Music has been successful so quickly by signing artists and songwriters who are having viral social media moments on TikTok and other platforms. One of the company’s first signings, Rambbo Beats had a Number 2 charting single on the TikTok Viral Charts, and continues to generate more than 150,000 U.S. streams per day. In addition to being an artist on the label, Rambbo will be joining the LAA Music team as an A&R Scout.

Other key songs in the LAA Music repertoire include “Brrdadumdum” performed by Joe Moses and produced by DJ Westcoast, “Drugs Callin’,” performed by Hurricane Wisdom and co-written by LAA Music writer Prod.Yari, and the platinum track “ABG” by Quando Rondo.

“LAA Music’s mission is to identify up-and-coming artists, producers and songwriters who are moving culture very early in their careers and giving them a platform from which to grow,” says Goldman. “We feel that Jeanette and her team at Kobalt are the right partners to make that happen.”

Hiller also commented: “We are ambitious about our desire to expand into new areas of the business, and industry-leading partners like Kobalt are essential as we chart our path forward. We’re excited to be working with Kobalt around the world.”