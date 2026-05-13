Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder And Friends, Tyler Childers And More Lead 10th Anniversary Of Ohana Festival

DANA POINT, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Ohana Festival is proud to announce the lineup for its 10th Anniversary edition, featuring Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder & Friends, Tyler Childers, Maná Alabama Shakes, Fontaines D.C., Billy Idol, Pixies, Rilo Kiley, Jon Batiste, Men I Trust, Bad Religion, and many more. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA, the oceanfront festival returns September 25–27 with more than 30 artists, three stages, thoughtfully curated environmental programming from The Cove, a sprawling outdoor art gallery, and more.

Over the past decade, Ohana Festival has grown into one of the country’s premier destination festivals, uniquely blending world-class music, environmental activism, surf culture, and philanthropy along the Southern California coastline. The festival continues to bring together legendary performers, emerging talent, and a passionate community spirit that has defined Ohana since its inception.

1-Day and 3-Day General Admission and VIP Tickets, along with Ultimate VIP packages will go on sale, starting with the Ten Club Presale on Tuesday, May 12 at 10 AM PT. Fans should sign up now for a presale passcode in order to secure tickets via the General Presale happening Thursday, May 14 at 12 PM PT. The Public On Sale will follow at 12pm PT, only if tickets remain.

VIP Tickets offer a dedicated entrance into the festival, a complimentary round-trip shuttle pass to and from the Ohana, a commemorative Ohana Festival beach bag with essentials, access into the VIP Lounge with special viewing of the Main Stage and access to VIP viewing bleachers, comfortable shaded cabanas, hammocks and lounge seating to relax beachside, private bars pouring a variety of beers, wines, cocktails for purchase, air-conditioned premium restrooms, and much more. Ultimate VIP offers a two-person package, including two 3-Day VIP wristbands, a 4-night stay at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort, access to the Backstage Artist Guest Lounge, a dedicated shuttle service to and from the festival, credits for food and beverage concessions and merchandise, a limited-edition Ohana 2026 Poster autographed by Eddie Vedder and more.