Riser House Announces Executive Hire And Leadership Promotions

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Riser House Entertainment has announced a new executive hire alongside several leadership promotions as the company continues to grow its team and expand its presence across the music industry.

Shane Allen has joined Riser House Entertainment as Executive Vice President of Promotion and Artist Brand Strategy. Bringing more than 25 years of radio promotion experience, Allen will lead the label’s promotion department while helping guide long-term artist branding and overall strategic vision for the company’s roster.

Allen will also oversee Riser House’s efforts across SiriusXM and other major platform partners, helping further expand the label’s reach and visibility throughout the country music landscape.

“I’m extremely grateful to Matt Swanson, Jennifer Johnson, and Mitchell Tenpenny for the opportunity to be a part of the Riser House Entertainment family,” said Allen. “I’ve admired their culture and success for the better part of a decade and am thrilled to be able to contribute to the future growth of this incredibly diverse entertainment company.”

Alongside Allen’s appointment, Riser House has promoted several members of its leadership team into expanded roles. Megan Stottlemyer has been named Vice President of Label Operations, Alex Heimerman has been promoted to Head of Marketing and Label Strategy, and Jason VanAuken has been elevated to Vice President of Business Affairs.

“As Riser House continues to grow as a boutique label built on passion, vision, and artist development, these promotions reflect the leadership, creativity, and commitment that drive our culture forward every day. I’m incredibly proud of this team and excited for what we’re building together,” says Jennifer Johnson, President of Riser House Entertainment.