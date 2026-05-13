Rising Artist Sorisa Signs With The Feldman Agency For Canadian Representation

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Toronto-based rising star Sorisa has signed with The Feldman Agency (TFA) for Canadian touring representation, marking a key moment in his growing music career. As reported by Billboard Canada, the 17-year-old artist is one of the latest additions to the agency’s roster. The deal brings Sorisa under the guidance of one of the country’s leading booking agencies, known for representing major Canadian acts.

“Sorisa made a ton of sense for us to sign here at TFA,” said Tom Kemp, president of The Feldman Agency. “He’s part of a new wave of artists coming out of Toronto who are helping define the city’s sound. The buzz around him is real, driven by a committed and hungry fan base that continues to grow worldwide.”

Sorisa first gained major attention with his breakout single “U Look So Good In Fall,” which went viral on TikTok and helped him quickly build an international audience.

The strong online momentum soon translated into real-life success, including a sold-out headline show in Toronto in 2025, highlighting the growing demand for his music.

Sorisa recently released his debut EP I Love Colours, featuring a mix of electronic sounds and pop melodies that define his style.

He has already started performing live across multiple cities and is scheduled to appear at major events, including Rolling Loud Orlando and Toronto’s First Class Fest, further expanding his reach as a performer.

As noted by Billboard Canada, Sorisa has been named one of the publication’s *2026 Artists to Watch*, showing his growing influence in the global pop space.

The new deal with The Feldman Agency positions him for more touring opportunities across Canada, as he continues to build his fanbase and expand his presence in the music industry.