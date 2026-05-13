Warner Music Unveils Atlantic Records Finland

HELSINKI (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Finland announces the launch of Atlantic Records Finland, a new frontline label for the country’s most culturally significant pop and rap artists.

An agile, artist-first powerhouse, Atlantic Records Finland combines the creative spirit of an independent label with the unparalleled reach of Warner Music’s global network. The label is spearheaded by Fredi Lundén, one of the most influential A&R executives in the Nordic region, who becomes Director, Atlantic Records Finland. Kristiina Wheeler also joins the label as Fredi’s first appointment, as Senior A&R, Atlantic Records Finland.

The presence of Lundén and Wheeler underscores the label’s commitment to long-term artist development in an increasingly digital and globalised market. Culturally embedded, globally connected and creatively uncompromising, they bring together a creative vision and experience of getting the most out of an international music company’s infrastructure.

Atlantic Records Finland launches with a roster that includes several of Finland’s pre-eminent musicians, with Averagekidluke, Isac Elliot, Juuna Chill, Kerza, SANNI, and william all joining the new label from WM Finland. Already holding numerous chart hits and hundreds of millions of streams as a collective, Atlantic Records Finland’s initial roster will allow it to drive the country’s cultural conversation from launch.

Lundén is one of the key forces behind several of Finland’s biggest contemporary artists, having signed most of the current Atlantic Records Finland roster over the past few years. He is also part of WM Finland’s in-house publishing company HMC Publishing, where he’s helped to develop top-tier producers like Los Rollos, Kim Mannila and Wille Manilla. Known for bridging local talent with international songwriting and production networks, his ability to align hit-making precision with long-term artist positioning makes him a central figure in the new Atlantic Records structure.

Wheeler is one of the most influential trailblazing A&R executives in the Finnish music industry, being named as A&R of the Year in 2024. Her instinct for culturally defining talent has resulted in a track record of multi-Platinum success and the development of some of the country’s most impactful new-generation artist careers, including Mirella, who released the most streamed Finnish album across 2024, and Minttu, who was named as YleX Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2025.

Lundén, Director, Atlantic Records Finland, shares: “Finland is ready for a new kind of label. Atlantic Records Finland is built for artists who want to define the next decade. We’re creatively ambitious, culturally sharp and globally minded. Our goal is to create a premium environment where Nordic talent can grow at home and connect to the world.”

Ramona Forsström, Managing Director, Warner Music Finland, adds: “Kristiina and Fredi are both extremely successful because they have a strong, passion-rooted vision that surpasses genres. They have an impeccable talent for recognising the next wave and shaping artist careers that define the music of our time. Together, they form a team that perfectly embodies a deep understanding of modern artistry.”