Better Noise Music Celebrates Major Milestone At Radio With From Ashes To New And Yellowcard

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Better Noise Music, an artist development company and leading independent record label under Better Noise Entertainment, is celebrating a major milestone. The company, known for creating music, books, films, TV shows, and live events, has reached No. 1 at both Rock and Alternative radio in the same week. This is the first time an independent label has achieved this milestone.

Rock band From Ashes to New has earned their first No. 1 song at Active Rock radio with “DRAG ME.” This marks a huge moment in their career after years of steady growth. The band previously had three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, including “Barely Breathing” (#2) and “Crazy” (#2). With a total of eight charting songs, this new No. 1 confirms their place as one of the most consistent acts in rock radio.

The success comes at an important time, as the band recently released their new album Reflections on April 17. The album has already received strong attention from fans around the world.

At the same time, pop-punk band Yellowcard has also reached No. 1. Their song “BEDROOM POSTERS” featuring Good Charlotte is currently at the top of the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart for the second week in a row. As reported by Consequence, “the song finds Yellowcard singer Ryan Key traded vocals with Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden.” Rolling Stone also praised the track, saying, “It’s the collaboration made in pop-punk dreams.”

Jackie Kajzer, SVP of Promotion & Artist Development, said, “We don’t take moments like this lightly. Huge credit to our partners at Rock and Alternative Radio for continuing to show up and support these artists in a meaningful way. This kind of support is what drives real breakthroughs. At Better Noise, we develop artists to build long-term careers. It’s very rewarding to see our efforts connect at multiple formats at the same time. There’s a lot more coming!”

CEO Dan Waite also shared his thoughts, saying, “This is what artist development looks like when you work from the end game backwards. Allen Kovac founded this company on this principle, fewer signings, deeper investment, stronger outcomes. From Ashes To New and Yellowcard reaching No. 1 simultaneously didn’t happen overnight. It’s the result of years of focused development, building real fanbases, and staying committed through every phase of an artist’s growth. That model is Better Noise Music’s competitive advantage, and we’re signing bands who want a label built around that kind of long-term partnership and philosophy. Great work Jackie and the whole Better Noise team!”

Better Noise Music continues to stand out in rock radio today. The label has built a strong track record of success in developing artists. Since 2020, 31 out of 34 priority singles promoted to radio have reached the Top 10, and 23 of those songs have hit No. 1.