Chris Cagle Launches SiriusXM Mini-Doc Alongside Second Leg Of ‘Play It Loud’ 25th Anniversary Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country hitmaker Chris Cagle is launching a new 15-part mini-documentary series, 25 Years of Playing It Loud: Live from SiriusXM Studios.

Each episode runs approximately 5–6 minutes, combining live performances with personal stories behind the songs and key moments from Cagle’s career. The SiriusXM Y2Kountry interview and performance event was filmed earlier this year at the company’s Nashville studio before a live audience and hosted by Ashley Till. The event has now been reimagined as a special 25th anniversary series for fans.

New episodes will be released every Tuesday at 10:00 AM CST on YouTube, with additional clips across social platforms. The series delivers a mix of music and storytelling, featuring fan-favorite hits alongside deeper insight into Cagle’s journey on and off the road.

Episodes Include:

• The Get Up

• “What a Beautiful Day” — Behind the Song & Performance

• 25 Years on the Road — An Artist, Not an Act

• “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out” — Behind the Song & Performance

• Building a Life — The House & Making an Impact

• “Chicks Dig It” — Behind the Song & Performance

• The Band, the Tour & What’s Next

• Faith & Sobriety — The Turning Point

• “Miss Me Baby” — Behind the Song & Performance

• The Beginning — Louisiana to Nashville to Texas

• “Laredo” — Behind the Song & Performance

• A Billion Streams

• What Success Looks Like Now

• “What Kinda Gone” — Behind the Song & Performance

• Q&A with Chris Cagle

The interview and performance event originally aired on SiriusXM’s Y2Kountry (Channel 57) and is now available on demand through the SiriusXM app.

Additionally, Cagle has announced 17 additional dates as part of his Play It Loud 25th Anniversary Tour.

Chris Cagle Play It Loud 25th Anniversary Tour Dates:

*Denotes new dates

May 23 – Marksville, LA – Paragon Casino*

Jun 4 – Fargo, ND – Ribfest*

Jun 6 – Harrington, DE – State Fair*

Jun 13 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amp*

Jun 19 – Oswego, IL – PrairieFest

Jun 20 – Fountain, MN – Beaver Bottom Saloon*

Jun 25 – Brainerd, MN – Lakes Jam

Jun 26 – Gwinn, MI – Big 3 Summer Concert*

Jul 3 – Montpelier Station, VA – Orange County Music Festival*

Jul 4 – Hillsboro, OH – Hillsboro Festival of Bells

Jul 11 – Jerseyville, IL – Jersey Co Fair*

Jul 17 – Cuba, MO – Crawford County Fair

Jul 18 – Kirksville, MO – Nemo District Fair*

Jul 24 – Lewistown, MT – Central Montana Fair

Aug 1 – Wahoo, NE – Saunders County Fair

Aug 6 – Gallipolis, OH – Gallia County Fair*

Aug 8 – Gail, TX – The Coyote Store

Aug 14 – Roland, OK – Casino*

Aug 17 – Midland, MI – Midland Fair*

Aug 21 – Plainview, TX – Sunset Pointe Event Center

Aug 22 – Denton, TX – North Texas State Fair

Sep 4 – Schaghticoke, NY – The Schaghticoke Fair

Sep 5 – Windsor, ME – Windsor Fair*

Sep 12 – Kenton, OH – Hardin County Fair

Sep 18 – Bossier City, LA – Silver Star*

Sep 19 – Beaumont, TX – Beaumont Civic Center

Sep 25 – Lawrenceburg, TN – Fair*

Sep 26 – Kiln, MS – Hancock Co Fair*

Oct 3 – Burkburnett, TX – Friendship Park*

Oct 11 – Suffolk, VA – Suffolk Peanut Festival