Colton Dawson Signs With Warner Records Nashville And TKO Artist Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Records Nashville has signed rising country artist Colton Dawson, marking the 19-year-old’s first record deal and a major step in his fast-growing career. His debut single, “Might Be In It,” is set to release May 15.

Dawson shared his excitement about joining the label, saying, “As soon as I first met the folks over at Warner Records Nashville, I knew it was the team I wanted to work with to make the music I love. Getting to work with one of the finest labels in the genre is a privilege that I’m very excited to have. It’s a high honor that they believed in me and my songs enough to help me share them with the world… God Bless Country Music.”

As reported by Warner Records Nashville Chair & President Cris Lacey, Dawson’s vision stood out early on. He explained, “Despite our best efforts to join forces early with this undeniable star, Colton asked Warner Records Nashville not to make him an offer until his debut album was completed. This desire… demonstrated a fearlessness and a commitment to a vision that is the hallmark of all great artists.”

Dawson will be managed by TK Kimbrell, Jordan Bernal, and the TKO Artist Management team, whose roster includes major country names like Toby Keith and Clay Walker. Kimbrell shared, “It’s rare that artists come along and totally stun you. Colton Dawson did that for us at TKO… we look forward to the ride.”

The young artist first gained attention after opening for Clay Walker at a sold-out Ryman Auditorium show, earning two standing ovations. He has since performed alongside artists like Hardy, Lainey Wilson, and Cody Johnson.

Inspired by legends like Merle Haggard, Keith Whitley, and Randy Travis, Dawson blends a classic country sound with smooth vocals, positioning him as a fresh but familiar voice in the genre.