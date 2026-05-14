Encore entertainment Launches With Quincy Krashna And Mark Lamica Leading New Talent Push

Los Angeles, CA — Industry veterans Quincy Krashna and Mark Lamica, known for working on Michael Jackson’s comeback tour and “The Man” musical project, have launched Encore Entertainment, a new management company focused on helping artists grow across music, television, and film.

The company has already signed eight new artists including Grammy winner Pia Mia and aims to support both emerging and established talent through long-term career development and cross-industry opportunities. Backed by over 40 years of experience, Krashna and Lamica have worked with 17 platinum and gold artists and seven Grammy winners, making their return to the industry a major move.

“We are excited to bring the knowledge and experience to a fresh new time in the industry,” they shared.

As part of its launch, Encore Entertainment has also partnered with Pico Digital Academy (PDA) to open a new recording studio, giving artists direct access to creative resources.

Lamica brings decades of management experience, having worked with over 30 recording artists, including 18 Gold and Platinum acts, as well as comedians and professional athletes. He also collaborated with Michael Jackson’s longtime manager Frank Dileo and co-managed Jackson’s comeback tour with Krashna, while producing The Man and helping write its companion book.

Krashna, a former business partner of Frank Dileo, has played a key role in artist development through Dileo Entertainment Group in Nashville. As reported in his background, he has managed several Platinum and Gold artists, co-managed Michael Jackson, and produced The Man, which was expected to launch in Las Vegas. He also served as facilities director at the historic Apollo Theater.

Encore Entertainment is also supported by Andy Tavel, a partner at Raines Feldman Littrell LLP. According to his professional background, Tavel has spent over 30 years representing artists, entrepreneurs, and major companies. As reported by industry sources, he has been featured in Billboard, The Wall Street Journal, and NPR, and remains active in the business through leadership roles with the TJ Martell Foundation and the ABA.