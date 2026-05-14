Madonna To Bring World Premiere Of ‘Confessions II’ To 2026 Tribeca Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, today announced that Madonna will return to world premiere a cinematic presentation accompanying her forthcoming new album Confessions II, directed by David Toro and Solomon Chase (TORSO), on Friday, June 5 at the Beacon Theatre. Following the screening, she will join the directors for an exclusive conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

Confessions II is an ambitious visual work exceeding 10 minutes, built around the first six tracks of Madonna’s forthcoming album including “I Feel So Free” and “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter. It unfolds as a single, continuous piece, weaving together interconnected, music-driven sequences into an immersive cinematic experience. A film that gives physicality to the music, Confessions II lives in the tension between control and surrender, between being seen and disappearing into a crowd. Each song unfolds across six chapters, each one a sexy thriller, a dance delusion, an epic fever dream. Like the album, it blurs distinction between tracks, building cosmic narratives that follow a twisted dream logic.

The post screening conversation will highlight the creative process behind the project, offering a rare insight into the vision, craft, and how it was translated to the screen.

“Madonna has spent decades proving that reinvention is its own art form,” said Tribeca Festival Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal. “Confessions II feels immersive, provocative, and completely of the moment, while still channeling the kind of nightlife mythology only she could create. We are thrilled to welcome Madonna back to Tribeca.”

Madonna, recognized for bold creativity, continual evolution, and a lasting impact on culture has shaped music, fashion, and live performance. Her work often reflects a strong appreciation for film and cinematic imagery. Beyond her artistry, she has been deeply engaged in social advocacy, including LGBTQIA+ rights and global health initiatives, consistently using her platform to provoke dialogue and question societal expectations. Her distinct career remains marked by a unique ability to amplify artistic expression through sustained creative exploration.

TORSO is a New York-based photography and directing duo formed by David Toro and Solomon Chase, partners in life and work. Their practice spans still photography, fashion film, runway direction, and music video production, united by a post-internet visual language that blends fashion, performance, and digital culture. The world premiere takes place Friday, June 5 at 8:00pm at the Beacon Theatre, New York City. Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theatre is presented by City National Bank.