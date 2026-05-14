Prescription Songs Announces Signing Of Senseless Optimism

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company Prescription Songs has announced the signing of Senseless Optimism, the music project of singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brittany Tsewole. As she steps into a new creative chapter, the company is supporting the release of her latest single, “HEAT,” now available through its independent label Amigo Records.

Senseless Optimism continues to build momentum with a sound that blends emotional lyrics with guitar-driven pop and warm melodies. Her music often explores themes of honesty, relationships, and self-awareness, which has helped her connect with a wide audience. As heard on “HEAT,” her style has already caught the attention of fans ranging from Willow to Pete Townshend of The Who.

Beyond her music, Tsewole has created a strong visual presence online. Known for her creative videos, she often clones herself on screen to play different instruments or perform as multiple characters in settings like bedrooms, train stations, and convenience stores. This unique approach has helped her grow a loyal audience, with over 200,000 followers and millions of views across TikTok and Instagram.

“HEAT” follows her 2025 EP graveyard flowers, which includes the standout track “war & peace,” an upbeat song built on steady rhythms and a hypnotic groove. As reflected in her work, her global upbringing also plays a role in her sound. Having spent time in Africa and Sri Lanka due to her parents’ work in the foreign service, her music carries a distinct perspective while staying rooted in personal storytelling.

Chris Martignago, VP of A&R for Prescription Songs, shared his thoughts on her growth, saying, “I remember scrolling and coming across Senseless Optimism’s music in early 2023. From that first call, there was an honesty and sincerity that immediately set her apart. Watching her grow into the artist she is today has been genuinely inspiring. She’s found a voice that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant. There’s a rare fearlessness in the way she creates, and I’m so excited to officially be a part of the team as she continues to push boundaries and explore new creative spaces.”

Senseless Optimism also spoke about the meaning behind her new single, explaining, “It’s really just a reminder to myself to stay away from scrubs. It feels good to stand on your boundaries — even if it’s a little bittersweet.”