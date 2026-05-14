Sweet Relief Musicians Fund Brings Artists Together For Mental Health Awareness Month

New York, NY (May 13, 2026) – In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund is raising funds for its Mental Health Fund through a powerful series of artist-driven initiatives, including auctions with Soundwaves Art Foundation and the May “Songs for Sweet Relief” Auction. Featuring rare memorabilia, handwritten lyrics, signed instruments, and one-of-a-kind collectibles from acclaimed artists including Black Sabbath, Phantogram, Korn, The Doors, Joan Baez, Brandi Carlile, Luke Bryan, Chappell Roan and many more. The campaign will raise critical funds to provide mental health services and financial assistance to music industry professionals in need.

The addition of Soundwaves and ‘Songs for Sweet Relief’ follows the recently announced partnership with digital fundraising platform Fandiem to launch Rock N’ Relief, an ongoing series dedicated to supporting musicians and industry professionals in need. The initiative kicks off with a first wave of fan-driven, flyaway fundraising campaigns tied to upcoming performances by rock legends, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences with AC/DC, Rush, and Iron Maiden.

On the Mental Health initiatives, Aric Steinberg, Executive Director of Sweet Relief adds, “We’ve seen a huge increase in applications for Mental Health care assistance and we’re excited to launch this campaign with the support of our artist partners. We pay providers directly for the care they provide to our clients, and If an applicant needs help finding a therapist we can help via Music’s Mental Health Fund, our partnership with our friends at Backline. Campaigns like this are critical and allow us to serve more people as the need for mental health care continues to grow.”

Founded by Sweet Relief Musicians Fund just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sweet Relief Mental Health Fund was created to address the growing need for accessible mental health care within the music community. As the pandemic placed unprecedented emotional and financial strain on musicians and music industry professionals, the fund became an essential resource, helping individuals access counseling, therapy, and other mental health services during an especially difficult time. Sweet Relief also partnered with Backline to create Music’s Mental Health Fund, which helps applicants connect with therapists and mental health providers in their local area. After an initial launch period impacted by the global shutdown, the program returned in full force in 2022, expanding its reach and reaffirming Sweet Relief’s ongoing commitment to supporting the mental wellness of those who dedicate their lives to music.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other basic necessities.