Welcome To Rockville Welcomed 210,000 Fans To Celebrate 15th Anniversary Alongside Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses And More

DAYTONA, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Welcome To Rockville 2026 made a huge impact as 210,000 music fans gathered at Daytona International Speedway from May 7–10, 2026. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the festival welcomed fans from all 50 states and 30 countries, making it one of the biggest events in its history.

The four-day rock, metal, and punk festival featured more than 160 bands across five stages. Headliners included Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Bring Me The Horizon, and My Chemical Romance, along with major acts like Five Finger Death Punch, The Offspring, Breaking Benjamin, A Day To Remember, Godsmack, Lamb of God, and Yellowcard.

The festival, known as the “World Center of Rock,” delivered many standout moments throughout the weekend. Guns N’ Roses paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by performing their cover of Black Sabbath’s “Never Say Die.” Bring Me The Horizon played their only Florida show of 2026, while A Day To Remember surprised fans with a pop-up set featuring songs from For Those Who Have Heart.

Breaking Benjamin debuted “Something Wicked” live, introduced new drummer Brian Medeiros, and welcomed guest Lacey Sturm for “Dear Agony.” DragonForce performed with new co-vocalist Alissa White-Gluz for the first time, while Ice Nine Kills debuted “Twisting The Knife” with special guest MAPHRA and a live orchestra. Other highlights included Parkway Drive’s exclusive U.S. performance, Godsmack introducing new drummer Wade Murff, and Flyleaf performing “So I Thought” live for the first time in 14 years.

Beyond the music, Welcome To Rockville offered unique fan experiences. The new Pit Stop area featured smaller live sets, while fans also enjoyed artist interviews through the SiriusXM Octane Headbangers Happy Hour. As reported during the event, SiriusXM also broadcast live performances and interviews through its Rockville Radio takeover.

The festival also introduced upgrades, including a fully covered Garage Stage for improved sound and comfort, plus attractions like carnival rides, karaoke at the iHeartRadio Dive Bar, and themed hangout spots like the Salty Skeeters tiki bar.

Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent festival producers in the U.S. Originally launched in 2011 in Jacksonville, the festival moved to Daytona International Speedway in 2021 and has since grown into a major global event. As reported by organizers, the festival now generates more than $80 million in economic impact each year.

The dates for Welcome To Rockville 2027 will be announced soon.