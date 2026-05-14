WME Expands Music Division With New Hires And Promotions

LOS ANGELES/LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – WME has made several changes to its music team by adding new agents and promoting others across its London division and beyond. The company is growing its contemporary music department with new hires and internal promotions.

In London, Jana Recmanikova has joined as an agent in the contemporary music department, and Kath Butler and Giulia Spadaro have both been promoted to agent roles. Recmanikova is now part of the international festival team after spending nine years at Festival Republic. There, she worked as a talent buyer and promoter, helping organize major events like Reading & Leeds Festival, along with shows at Gunnersbury Park and Finsbury Park. Her background in live events gives her strong experience in the festival space.

Butler, who joined WME in 2023, and Spadaro, who joined in 2022, will now focus on international touring. In their new roles, they will help artists plan and manage performances in different countries.

At the same time, WME has also added Barbara Frum and Michelle Martinez as agents in its contemporary music department. These hires show the company’s plan to grow its team with people who have strong experience in touring and artist development.

Frum will be based in Beverly Hills and joins from Outer/Most Agency. In her past work, she handled international touring for artists like Rhiannon Giddens, Hermanos Gutiérrez and oskar med k. At WME, she will continue to focus on international touring, especially for electronic, pop, and rock artists across Canada. Before that, she started her own company, Sharing Spaces, which focused on artist management and agency work.

Martinez joins from Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and will be based in New York. She has worked with artists such as Coi Leray, Key Glock, Lance Bass, Fivio Foreign and Natalie Jane. In her new role, she will work with a mix of established and rising artists, including Jai`, Len Josey, Soulidified and Oliver Malcolm.

Kirk Sommer, global head of contemporary music and touring at WME, said the company expects both new hires to add value through their experience in touring, planning and developing artists.

Josh Javor, head of London music at WME, also spoke about the recent changes, saying, “These appointments add to the incredible team in our UK office,” said Javor. “Jana’s extensive experience on the promoter side of top UK festivals will offer our roster a unique and valuable perspective as she joins the international festival team. Kath and Giulia have proven to be essential to our team’s success for the past several years. We are excited for them to take this next step in their careers as agents.”

Together, these updates show that WME is continuing to build its music team by bringing in new talent and supporting the growth of its current staff.