BMG Expands Partnership With Jet Through The Acquisition of The Band’s Publishing Interests

SYDNEY, AU (CelebrityAccess) – BMG is pleased to announce it has acquired publishing interests in the catalogue of multi Platinum and award winning Australian rock band Jet. The acquisition builds on BMG’s long-term publishing relationship with the band and follows the purchase of their recordings catalogue in 2023.

The transaction covers the publishing interests of three of the four original Jet members, including Nic Cester, Cam Muncey and Mark Wilson.

Nic Cester, co-founder and frontman of Jet, commented: “We’ve loved working with BMG and we’re excited to extend that partnership to the publishing side, so these songs can keep finding new audiences in the years ahead.”

Heath Johns, President, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, BMG, said: “There are few Australian bands with songs as internationally recognizable as Jet. Jet was the Australian export story of the early 2000s, carrying the torch for a new generation of rock ’n’ roll storytellers. Jet’s enduring success is illustrated on stage at festivals and headline shows around the world, on radio, across streaming, and through a global sync track record of the rarest order. BMG is honored that Jet has placed their faith in us to help ensure these songs continue to find new audiences for many years to come.”

Formed in the late 1990s, Jet released three studio albums and have sold more than 6.5 million records worldwide. Their breakthrough 2003 debut Get Born is certified 9x Platinum in Australia (one of the top five highest selling Australian rock albums of all time) and Platinum in both the UK and the US. It topped the US Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts, while singles “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” and “Rollover DJ” were voted No. 1 and No. 19 in the 2003 triple j Hottest 100. The band received three nominations at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards in the US (winning Best Rock Video) and four APRA Award nominations (winning Songwriters of the Year and Most Performed Australian Work Overseas). Jet collected six awards from seven nominations at the 2004 ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Group and Single of the Year.

2006’s follow up Shine On was certified Platinum in Australia. The band’s third album Shaka Rock (2009) and breakout single “Seventeen” both reached Gold status in Australia, with the latter receiving APRA Awards for Rock Work of the Year and Most Played Australian Work.

Jet’s songs remain perennial favorites for global licensing. Following the use of “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” in the iconic 2004 Apple iPod advertisement, the band’s music has featured in numerous international advertising campaigns, feature films, television series and video game franchises over the last 20 years.

Jet continue to tour internationally and were inducted into ARIA’s Hall of Fame in 2023.