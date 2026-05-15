CMA Fest Presented By Sofi Reveals Fan Fair X Lineup

NASHVILLE – CMA Fest presented by SoFi is quickly approaching and the Country Music Association has announced even more acts set to take over Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. Fan Fair X is the ultimate destination for one-of-a-kind fan experiences during CMA Fest. From legendary icons to rising Country stars, the indoor marketplace gives fans the chance to connect with their favorite artists. With meet and greets, performances and other programming taking place throughout the four-day festival, attendees can always count on something exciting happening in Music City Center. Fan Fair X runs Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7 from 10:00 AM-5:30 PM.

This year’s Fan Fair X brings even more excitement to the CMA Close Up Stage with its exclusive Artist of the Day programming. Russell Dickerson will be featured Thursday, followed by Carly Pearce on Friday, Shaboozey on Saturday and Ashley McBryde on Sunday.

Additional CMA Close Up Stage programming includes:

Thursday, June 4

• The Red Clay Strays on Amazon Music’s “Country Heat Weekly” Live

• Sound & Story: An Artist Exchange featuring Melissa Etheridge & Gretchen Wilson

• Behind the Hits featuring John Morgan, Blake Pendergrass and Parker Welling

Friday, June 5

• Latino Trailblazers in Country with FILMORE, Andrea Vasquez and Alyssia Dominguez

• Country Central Presents: Charles Wesley Godwin, Willow Avalon, Wyatt Flores and Stella Lefty

• Crook & Chase: Legends & Friends with Clint Black

• Country & Rap: The Black Southern Roots of American Music with Waka Flocka and Nappy Roots

Saturday, June 6

• 40 Years of Randy Travis: Exploring the Icon’s Legacy and Impact

• The Songwriters Behind Country’s Biggest Hits with Ashley Gorley and Shane McAnally

• Audacy Presents: Music You Should Know featuring Carter Faith, Warren Zeiders and Katie Neal

• The Last Take: Behind “On My Way to Heaven” Video with Tanya Tucker and Dennis Quaid

• The Listening Room: 20 Years of the Stories Behind the Songs: Drew Baldridge, Taylor Austin Dye and Emmett Stevens Jr.

Sunday, June 7

• Maddox Batson on Amazon Music “Country Heat Weekly” Live

• Up Close With Brandon Lake

• Dreams Across Boarders: Making Nashville Home with Gareth, Owen Riegling and Kaylee Bell

• Unbridled: Women of Texas Country, From the Ground Up: Jenna Paulette, Kylie Frey and RaeLynn

Appearing live on the acoustic Tractor Supply Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X, sponsored for the first time this year by Tractor Supply Company, from 11:00 AM-5:20 PM on Thursday through Sunday are Austin Mackay, Blue Ridge Band, The BoykinZ, Bre Kennedy, Carlisle Wright, Dzaki Sukarno, Desiree Dawson, ERLEND, Faith Hopkins, Gabi Sklar, Gary Frost, Gloria Anderson, Hayley Payne, Jake Hoot, James Maslow, Jarrad Wrigley, Kaleb Sanders, Kelsey Lamb, Kelsi Mayne, Kingswood, Leah Blevins, Liam Price, Maddie Lenhart, Mike Parker, Mogan Griffiths, Noah James, Parker Graye, Rachael Fahim, Sacha, Sadie Bass, Sammy Arriaga, Shawnee Kish, Something Out West, Tori Darke, Tyler Rich, Zoe Jean Fowler and 2’Live Bre.

New this year is the CMA Experience, a fan-first immersive destination that brings the story of CMA to life inside Fan Fair X. Through interactive exhibits and storytelling, it highlights CMA’s legacy, celebrates excellence across its awards and honors, and showcases how the organization supports, educates and unites the Country Music community year-round. The experience offers fans a deeper connection to the people, programs and moments that continue to shape Country Music’s past, present and future.

Tickets for Fan Fair X are on sale now. Attendees can purchase a Four-Day Pass for $31.05 (including fees) or a Single-Day Pass for $13 per day. Programming at the Close Up Stage will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so attendees are encouraged to plan accordingly. Fans will also be able to view the meet-and-greet schedule on the Official CMA Connect App, with additional sessions being added throughout May.

With a variety of CMA Fest ticketing options available, there’s an experience for everyone, from nightly stadium concerts to free daytime performances.

• Four-Night Stadium Passes: Enjoy full access to all nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, including performances from Country Music’s biggest stars. Passes are on sale now.

• Single-Night Stadium Tickets: Get access to a superstar-packed night of performances at Nissan Stadium on the date of your choice. Single night tickets are on sale now.

• Riverside Retreat: Upgrade your experience with VIP access to the Chevy Riverfront Stage, Dr Pepper Amp Stage and Chevy Vibes Stage offering exclusive amenities like shaded areas, mobile charging stations and air-conditioned restrooms. Plus, enjoy early entry to the Chevy Riverfront Stage and discounted beverages. Tickets are on sale now.

• Fan Fair X: Get up close with your favorite artists through exclusive meet-and-greets, shop one-of-a-kind festival merch and enjoy a variety of indoor activities at Music City Center. Tickets are on sale now, and more information on programming will be coming soon.

• VIP Packages: Experience CMA Fest like never before with a VIP Package! Enjoy premium seating, backstage access and exclusive hospitality all weekend long through Elevate Experiences, an Official Experiential Hospitality Provider of CMA Fest.

• Free Outdoor Stages: Catch hundreds of artists performing throughout downtown Nashville on multiple outdoor stages. These high-energy concerts are free to attend and showcase the best of Country Music, from emerging talent to well-established stars.