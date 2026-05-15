Country Music Association And Disney Extend Relationship Through 2032

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music Association (CMA) and Disney have extended their agreement for the CMA Awards, Country Music’s Biggest Night™, as well as CMA entertainment specials “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas” through 2032.

The six-year extension builds on a landmark 20-year collaboration with ABC and includes expanded opportunities across streaming and digital platforms, further strengthening the reach of CMA’s television properties. As part of the new agreement, the CMA Awards will stream live on Disney+ for the first time ever, alongside its traditional broadcast on ABC, kicking off with “The 60th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

“For two decades, Disney has been CMA’s partner in celebrating excellence in Country Music and bringing its artists and storytelling to audiences around the world,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Extending our collaboration with Disney and expanding the show to livestream on Disney+ marks an exciting next step for CMA, allowing us to reach new audiences while continuing our role in elevating and shaping the genre. As I prepare to retire at the end of the year, ensuring CMA is strongly positioned for the future has remained one of my highest priorities, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together. As we approach “The 60th Annual CMA Awards” this fall and a new chapter for CMA Fest in the new stadium in 2027, I’m excited for what’s ahead for both CMA and Country Music.”

“We’re grateful to Sarah Trahern and our incredible partners at the Country Music Association and are excited to continue hosting the most iconic night in Country Music for years to come,” said Debra O’Connell, chairman of Disney Entertainment Television. “Disney has long been the home for the very best in live entertainment and now, with the addition of Disney+, we are expanding the show’s reach like never before.”