GMM Music And Warner Music Launch ‘Gliide’: A Borderless Artist Development Program Redefining Asian Pop

BANGKOK (CelebrityAccess) – GMM Music, Thailand’s leading music powerhouse, and Warner Music today unveiled GLIIDE, a pioneering artist development platform which will be part of their GMM Global joint venture. Breaking away from traditional music export models, GLIIDE is designed to build artists for a global audience from their very first release.

The first act to use the platform is SVRN, a performance-driven artist whose work merges cinematic pop with precise choreography and a strong visual system, designed for a generation that experiences music through short-form content and immersive visuals as much as audio. The music video for “WHY”, his first single with GLIIDE, was released yesterday.

As music consumption increasingly transcends geographic boundaries, GLIIDE moves away from building artists for a single territory before exporting them. Instead, the platform integrates major-label infrastructure – including global distribution and data analytics – with a boutique, creative-led philosophy.

GLIIDE operates on a three-pillar framework designed for the modern industry:

• Lift: Strategic amplification of cultural and emotional momentum.

• Design: Holistic shaping of artist identity, visual narrative, and long-term trajectory.

• Glide: Facilitating seamless movement across diverse markets with clarity and continuity.

Jipattikal Panikbutr, Managing Director of GLIIDE, says: “Artists today aren’t built for one place – they move across them. GLIIDE is designed to support that movement, not control it. We’re building cohesive worlds around artists, ensuring that their music, visual identity, and storytelling are aligned from day one.”

Dan Rosen, President of Warner Music Australasia and SE Asia (ANZSEA), adds: “We are super excited to partner with GMM Music on GLIIDE. Artists in Asia are already thinking beyond borders – creatively, culturally, and commercially. Together with GMM Music, we’re building a platform that gives our region’s most ambitious and authentic artists the freedom, support, and connectivity to grow audiences and fans across regional and global markets.”

GLIIDE represents GMM Global’s commitment to a more interconnected Asian music industry. By prioritising resonance over mere volume, GLIIDE aims to develop a roster of artists who don’t just adapt to new markets, but naturally belong in them.