KATSEYE Announces The ‘WildWorld’ Headline Arena Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – KATSEYE has announced the WILDWORLD TOUR, a headlining run that will bring the group to arenas across the UK, Europe, and North America later this year. Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins September 1 in Dublin at 3Arena. The North American leg starts October 13 in Miami at Kaseya Center and includes stops at UBS Arena in New York and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles before ending November 27 in Mexico City.

Tickets will first be available through a Weverse Artist Presale on May 20 at 11:00 AM local time, followed by a Katseye.World presale later that day. General ticket sales begin May 21 at 3:00 PM local time. VIP packages will also be offered. Fans in the UK and Europe can access a separate presale by signing up or pre-ordering the group’s upcoming EP, WILD.

Ahead of the tour, KATSEYE will perform at the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25, where they are nominated for New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video for “Gnarly,” and Breakthrough Pop Artist. They will also appear on the Citi Concert Series on “TODAY” on August 14 as they release WILD, their third EP. The project follows BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, which reached the top five on the Billboard 200.

Formed through HYBE and Geffen Records, KATSEYE has quickly grown into a global pop group. In 2025, they were named TikTok’s Global Artist of the Year and earned two GRAMMY nominations. Their latest single, “PINKY UP,” continues their energetic and bold sound.

KATSEYE – WILDWORLD TOUR

UK/EU

9/1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

9/3 – London, UK – The O2

9/6 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

9/9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

9/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

9/13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

9/15 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

9/17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

North America

10/13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10/15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/24 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

10/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

11/1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

11/3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

11/10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11/19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

11/27 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

2026 Festival Dates

6/5 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival

7/30 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

8/8 – Pasadena, CA – 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds