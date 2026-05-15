KATSEYE Announces The ‘WildWorld’ Headline Arena Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – KATSEYE has announced the WILDWORLD TOUR, a headlining run that will bring the group to arenas across the UK, Europe, and North America later this year. Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins September 1 in Dublin at 3Arena. The North American leg starts October 13 in Miami at Kaseya Center and includes stops at UBS Arena in New York and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles before ending November 27 in Mexico City.
Tickets will first be available through a Weverse Artist Presale on May 20 at 11:00 AM local time, followed by a Katseye.World presale later that day. General ticket sales begin May 21 at 3:00 PM local time. VIP packages will also be offered. Fans in the UK and Europe can access a separate presale by signing up or pre-ordering the group’s upcoming EP, WILD.
Ahead of the tour, KATSEYE will perform at the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25, where they are nominated for New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video for “Gnarly,” and Breakthrough Pop Artist. They will also appear on the Citi Concert Series on “TODAY” on August 14 as they release WILD, their third EP. The project follows BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, which reached the top five on the Billboard 200.
Formed through HYBE and Geffen Records, KATSEYE has quickly grown into a global pop group. In 2025, they were named TikTok’s Global Artist of the Year and earned two GRAMMY nominations. Their latest single, “PINKY UP,” continues their energetic and bold sound.
KATSEYE – WILDWORLD TOUR
UK/EU
9/1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
9/3 – London, UK – The O2
9/6 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
9/9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
9/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
9/13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
9/15 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
9/17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
North America
10/13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
10/15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10/22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
10/24 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
10/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
10/30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
11/1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
11/3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
11/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
11/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
11/10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
11/11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
11/19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
11/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
11/27 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
2026 Festival Dates
6/5 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival
7/30 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
8/8 – Pasadena, CA – 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds