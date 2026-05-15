Madonna, Shakira, and BTS to Co-Headline the First-Ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Global Citizen and FIFA have announced that Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium. According to FIFA, this will be the first halftime show in World Cup history, blending music and sports for a global audience.

The show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football for children worldwide. As reported by multiple news outlets, more than $30 million has already been raised, with $1 from every match ticket going toward the fund.

The event will also feature characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, including Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, reinforcing the focus on children and education. Their inclusion highlights the mission behind the show.

“Performing at the FIFA World Cup final in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is deeply meaningful to me. Without education, children are denied opportunity before they even have a chance. Every child deserves access to quality learning — because education expands possibilities and creates lasting change,” said Madonna.

“I’ve spent my life doing two things — making songs and building schools. At the FIFA World Cup, those two paths come together. Standing alongside Madonna and BTS, I’ll be performing “Dai Dai”, the song I created for this FIFA World Cup and for the kids around the world we will reach with the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. My hope is that on the world’s biggest stage, the importance of investing in children’s education steals the show!” said Shakira.

“Music is the universal language of hope and harmony, and we’re honored to celebrate that power at the World Cup by connecting with millions of viewers around the world in support of children’s education,” said BTS.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: “Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.”