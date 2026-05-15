Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Announce Official Global World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Presents and Netflix, have announced they are bringing the streamer’s most popular movie — KPop Demon Hunters — to life for a world concert tour. The massively popular and globally beloved animated film and soundtrack continue to break records: Biggest Soundtrack of 2025, most-streamed movie title of 2025, first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award and Academy Award (“Golden”), and also Best Animated Feature Film at both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

The live concert will be developed in a creative collaboration between Netflix and AEG Presents, bringing elements of the global phenomenon to life in dynamic and unforgettable ways for fans around the world. More information regarding cities and tickets on sale dates will be available later this year; fans can join the waitlist now at kpopdemonhunterslive.com.

AEG Presents has a strong track record in the K-pop genre, having promoted historic, sold-out world tours for K-pop artists including Blackpink, JENNIE, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, G-Dragon, Le Sserafim, XG, NCT 127, (G)I-DLE, BigBang, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

From directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows K-pop superstars HUNTR/X, who, when they aren’t selling out stadiums, use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet — an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix film produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation. Streaming now only on Netflix.