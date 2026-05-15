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The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Synth-Wiz Robert Margouleff

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
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Synth-wiz Robert Margouleff and his compatriot Malcolm Cecil associate produced Stevie Wonder’s four album run from “Music of My Mind” to Fulfillingness’ First Finale.” On his own Margouleff produced Devo’s landmark “Freedom of Choice” with “Whip It” and albums by Billy Preston and Oingo Boingo and David Sanborn and…

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/robert-margouleff-333634488?app=listen

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/robert-margouleff/id1316200737?i=1000767740777

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/45a1ef01-fe23-447a-91cb-17856ccb9f2a/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-robert-margouleff

https://open.spotify.com/episode/158p74gEh5UfxeNyvnLoPP?si=6ec9521edbca430f

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