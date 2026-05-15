The Rolling Stones Unveil Video For Latest Single “In The Stars” Featuring Odessa A’zion

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Rolling Stones have released the video for the upbeat and infectious lead single “In The Stars” from their newly announced studio album Foreign Tongues. Directed by Francois Rousselet, whose credits include work with Nike, Diesel, Pharrell Williams, and on the Stones’ “Angry” from Hackney Diamonds and “Ride ‘Em On Down,” from Blue & Lonesome, the new video features acclaimed actress Odessa A’zion (Marty Supreme, I Love LA). The video, which was created by Deep Voodoo using groundbreaking deepfake technology, models the Stones from the 70’s performing “In The Stars” amongst musicians, singers, dancers from different eras, different cultures and subcultures.

On working with The Rolling Stones, A’zion said “Are you kidding me? It’s my dream. The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was Tattoo You. I’m obsessed with the Rolling Stones. This is in my bucket list for sure.”

Foreign Tongues, arriving July 10th from Capitol Records, is an incredibly vibrant 14-track collection that follows less than three years after the band’s universally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success. “In The Stars” track was released last week in conjunction with the band’s album announcement and is available digitally alongside the album’s opening track “Rough and Twisted.” “In The Stars” receives a physical release on May 15th.

In the lead-up to the announcement of Foreign Tongues, the band have been subtly building anticipation for the new project, including the limited white label release of the track “Rough and Twisted” only on vinyl under the name The Cockroaches. Circulating among fans and collectors, the release has already sparked excitement and speculation around the sound and direction of Foreign Tongues, offering an early glimpse into the album’s raw and exploratory energy.

Recorded during an exceptionally creative period, Foreign Tongues was brought to life in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed Hackney Diamonds. The result is a dynamic and forward-looking record that captures the band’s unmistakable sound while pushing into new sonic and lyrical territory, further cementing their unparalleled legacy.

Foreign Tongues Tracklisting;

1. Rough and Twisted

2. In The Stars

3. Jealous Lover

4. Mr Charm

5. Divine Intervention

6. Ringing Hollow

7. Never Wanna Lose You

8. Hit Me In The Head

9. You Know I’m No Good

10. Some of Us

11. Covered In You

12. Side Effects

13. Back In Your Life

14. Beautiful Delilah