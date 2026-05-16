German Agent Anne Zander Joins Florida Touring Co.

BERLIN (vip-booking) – German live entertainment company Florida Touring Co. has appointed Anne Zander to its booking and project management team as the company continues to expand its music division.

Based in Berlin, Florida Touring Co. operates across touring, live production, artist management and entertainment projects in the German market. The company is part of the wider Florida Entertainment group and has been involved in live productions, touring activities and artist-related projects in the German-speaking region.

Zander joins the company from Landstreicher Booking, where she spent nearly ten years working as a booker. Her move also brings artists including skuth and futurebae to the Florida Touring Co. roster.

“With Anne Zander, we are not only gaining an outstanding booker, but also two acts that are currently significantly shaping the German-language music scene,” said Thilo Elsner, Managing Director of Florida Touring Co. GmbH. “We are very much looking forward to building and developing the music division at Florida Touring Co. together with her.”

Zander said she is “incredibly” excited about the new role and the opportunity to help develop the company’s music activities alongside its existing team.

According to the company, the expansion of its music division begins with a roster that has already seen success across streaming platforms and live performances, with additional announcements expected in the near future.