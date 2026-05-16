My Body My Festival Returns To DC – Reproductive Rights Benefit Show

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – My Body My Festival returns May 28 at Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club with all proceeds benefiting the DC Abortion Fund. The event is a collaboration between the DC Abortion Fund, NOISE FOR NOW and Burger Sounds and will feature performances by Yaya Bey, Nourished By Time, Hamilton Leithauser, Bartees Strange, Deakin (of Animal Collective) and Cherub Tree. The annual event – returning this year for a fourth year and the first with NOISE FOR NOW as a partner – celebrates Washington, DC being a safe haven for bodily autonomy.

To support the benefit remotely and in-person at the show, fans are encouraged to text DCAF to 53-555 or visit this link to donate: https://givebutter.com/my-body-my-festival.

FOURTH ANNUAL MY BODY MY FESTIVAL

May 28, 2026 at 9:30 Club

Featuring:

Yaya Bey

Nourished By Time

Hamilton Leithauser

Bartees Strange

Deakin (of Animal Collective)

Cherub Tree