Avex Reports Record Full Year 2025 Results And Global Music And Intellectual Property Expansion Strategy

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) – Avex Inc., led by CEO Katsumi Kuroiwa has announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, highlighted by strong revenue growth, a return to profitability, continued expansion across its global music and anime businesses, and accelerated execution of its long-term intellectual property and music rights strategy.

FY2025 net sales reached approximately USD 971 million (JPY 146.6 billion), increasing +11.3% year-over-year and representing the company’s highest revenue level since the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating profit improved to approximately USD 27 million from a loss of approximately USD (12) million in the prior fiscal year, representing a year-over-year improvement of approximately USD 39 million and a return to profitability, driven by increased live performance-related revenue, strong global sales of anime titles in the anime related business, and continued optimization of SG&A expenses..

Gross margin expanded to 28.5%, while net income attributable to shareholders increased +212.1% year-over-year to approximately USD 24 million.

The company also issued FY2026 operating profit guidance of approximately USD 40 million, implying expected year-over-year growth of +47% in profit as Avex continues investing in long-term global growth initiatives across music, anime, live entertainment, publishing, and intellectual property ownership.

“Our FY2025 results reflect meaningful progress as we continue transforming Avex into a more globally integrated entertainment and intellectual property company,” said Kuroiwa, “We are seeing strong momentum across recorded music, publishing, live entertainment, anime, and international rights management while continuing to strengthen the long-term earnings profile of the company. Our strategy remains focused on building world-class artists, creators, and intellectual property with a long-term global perspective.”