Lita Ford, Led Zepagain And New Dio Disciples Head Up May 31 ROCK FOR RONNIE Benefit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Rock for Ronnie Concert in the Park is set to return on Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Lawn next to the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park. According to the press release, the annual event will once again support the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

The day-long concert will feature a lineup led by rocker Lita Ford and her band, along with tribute act Led Zepagain. As stated in the announcement, the event will also introduce the new Dio Disciples lineup, which includes Oni Logan and Robin McAuley on vocals, Rowan Robertson on guitar, Simon Wright on drums, Scott Warren on keyboards, and Bjorn Englen on bass. Plans for a future tour are expected to be announced soon.

Additional performers include Jason Charles Miller, Legs Diamond, Whole Lotta Rosies, and Saints of Sinners, adding a mix of rock styles to the bill.

Radio and TV personality Eddie Trunk will host the event. According to the press release, he will also close out the show with his All-Star Band, featuring a rotating group of musicians such as Phil Demmel, Ricky Warwick, Robbie Crane, Julia Lage, Dave Moreno, Keith Nelson, Marc Ferrari, Marty O’Brien, Mike Dupke, Michael Nelson, Neil Turbin, Mike Mangin, Robert Sarzo, Shani Kamelman, Victor Wichmann, and Bill McBride. Meet-and-greet sessions with artists will take place throughout the afternoon.

This year will also debut “Lemmy’s Lounge,” a themed area by the Rainbow Bar & Grill inspired by Motörhead frontman Lemmy. As reported in the announcement, fans will be able to purchase drinks including Motörhead Whiskey and a variety of beers such as Malibu Stream Blonde Ale, Hidden Hills West Coast IPA, and limited-edition Motörhead Road Crew releases like “Ace of Spades” and “The World is Yours.” Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available.

The event will include silent and live auctions, with rock memorabilia up for bid, along with food trucks, vendor booths, and family-friendly activities. The Garden of Hope will also return.

Tickets are on sale now for $35 general admission, increasing to $50 at the door, with limited VIP seating available for $95. According to the press release, more information can be found at https://www.diocancerfund.org/events.

The concert moved to the Autry Museum’s South Lawn last year, where attendees enjoyed the scenic Griffith Park location and free parking near the LA Zoo.