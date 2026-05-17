Music2Deal Launches New Platform Version For Global Music Industry Networking

HAMBURG, DE (CelebrityAccess) – Originally founded in the early 2000s, Music2Deal has grown into an international business network with more than 18,000 members from over 160 countries worldwide and has now launched a completely updated version of its platform.

The new version focuses on a cleaner design, improved usability and more effective networking around real music opportunities.

Music2Deal connects artists, producers, songwriters, managers, publishers, labels, licensors and other music industry professionals.

The idea behind the platform has always been simple:

“Get in contact – Stay in contact about music opportunities.”

Today, Music2Deal works together with 18 international representatives around the world.

Founder-CEO Mario Christiani says: “One of the biggest challenges over the years was creating a platform that works for very different people in the music business. With the new version, we focused strongly on usability, clarity and meaningful networking.”

The relaunch marks the beginning of a new phase for Music2Deal, with further improvements and features already planned.

www.music2deal.com