Twenty One Pilots Announce Biggest US Headline Show Of Their Career At Ohio Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY-winning rock sensations Twenty One Pilots will be following up their massive festival run with a hometown stadium show at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The band will be performing on October 17, marking the biggest U.S. headline performance of their career, with support from Death Cab for Cutie.

The band teased the performance with a grassroots campaign that paid tribute to local venues the band performed at over the last 15 years, including Skully’s, The Basement, Newport Music Hall, KEMBA Live!, Schottenstein Center, and Nationwide Arena, complete with “FROM HERE” signs distributed to venues and fans in the area. This all culminated with a massive drone show above Ohio Stadium featuring their logo and the big “TO HERE” reveal announcing the show’s location.

Fans can sign up for artist presale at twentyonepilots.com/ohiostadium from now through Sunday, May 17 at 10pm EDT. The artist presale begins May 19 at 10am EDT and ends May 20 at 10pm EDT. Local presales run on May 21 from 10am to 10pm EDT, and the general public on sale begins Friday, May 22 at 10am EDT.

This comes amidst the runaway success of “Drag Path,” which was released earlier this year after taking the internet by storm and amassing billions of views online. On May 25, “Drag Path” will have its live debut at the American Music Awards, where the duo is also nominated for Best Rock/Alternative Artist and Best Rock/Alternative Album. Earlier this month, the song reached #1 on the Alternative Airplay chart, bringing Twenty One Pilots to a tie for the second-most all-time #1s at the format with a staggering 14 songs.

The Ohio Stadium performance marks a fitting bookend to a career-defining two years for the band.. In 2025, they released their latest album, Breach, which debuted on #1 on the Billboard 200 with over 200k units in its first week alone, marking the biggest rock debut of the decade and the biggest week in vinyl sales for a rock record since tracking began in 1991.

Twenty One Pilots has also traveled the world performing over 100 headline shows across Europe, Australia, South America, and North America. The band sold out stadiums around the globe, including the biggest show of their career in Mexico City with a crowd of 65,000 and their upcoming All Points East performance which will host 45,000 fans. Now, the band is bringing their lauded live show back to their hometown on a larger scale than ever before.

Twenty One Pilots Live

Europe

Jun 19–21 — Landgraaf, NL — Pinkpop Festival

Jun 19–21 — Scheeßel, DE — Hurricane Festival

Jun 19–21 — Neuhausen ob Eck, DE — Southside Festival

Jun 25–28 — St. Gallen, CH — OpenAir St. Gallen

Jun 26–28 — Lido di Camaiore, IT — La Prima Estate Festival

Jul 2–5 — Werchter, BE — Rock Werchter Festival

Jul 3–5 — Arras, FR — Main Square Festival

Jul 8–11 — Madrid, ES — Mad Cool Festival

Jul 9–11 — Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo, PT — NOS Alive

Jul 15–18 — Ostrava, CZ — Colours of Ostrava

Jul 16–19 — Bonțida, RO — Electric Castle Festival

Jul 21 — Nyon, CH — Paléo Festival

Aug 11–15 — Budapest, HU — Sziget Festival

Aug 14 — Poznań, PL — Bittersweet Festival

Aug 22 — St. Pölten, AT — FM4 Frequency Festival

Aug 30 — London, UK — All Points East Festival

North and South America

Jul 31 — Montreal, QC — Osheaga

Sep 11 — Cavendish, PE — Sommo Festival

Sep 13 — Rio de Janeiro, BR — Rock in Rio

Sep 19 — Atlanta, GA — Shaky Knees Festival

Sep 26 — Ocean City, MD — Oceans Calling

Oct 4 and Oct 11 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits

Oct 17 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium