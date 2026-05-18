61st ACM Awards Winners, Performances, And Highlights From Las Vegas

Ella Langley (Credit: Brenton Ho / Courtesy: Dick Clark Productions) - This picture used for one-time only, solely to promote ACM Awards.

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music® (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) held the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards live from the famous MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show was hosted by country music icon Shania Twain and streamed worldwide on Prime Video, reaching fans in more than 240 countries and territories.

Fans who missed the live broadcast can watch the rebroadcast of the 61st ACM Awards starting Monday, May 18 on Prime Video. The event will return to Las Vegas again for the 62nd ACM Awards in 2027.

Cody Johnson took home the night’s biggest award, Entertainer of the Year, earning the title for the first time in his career. Ella Langley had the most wins of the night with seven awards.

Johnson, Miranda Lambert, and Stephen Wilson Jr. each earned two wins. Other winners included Avery Anna, Brooks & Dunn, Jessie Jo Dillon, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, The Red Clay Strays, and Tucker Wetmore.

The ACM Awards returned to its Sunday night slot and featured 17 performances from 19 artists. Fans saw special collaborations and surprise moments from country music’s biggest names, including Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and more.

New artists Avery Anna and Tucker Wetmore also performed after winning New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year.

Shania Twain kicked off the night with her opening monologue. She congratulated Lainey Wilson on her recent marriage and joked that she “can’t sit still” because she was excited to host.

Twain also looked back at her first ACM Awards win in 1996 and celebrated how far country music has come. She told the audience, “What a time it is in Country Music – our songs and storytellers are everywhere from your local honky tonk to this global stage and tonight we get to celebrate it all together.”

Key Winner Highlights

Ella Langley started the night strong, winning Song of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas.” She later returned to win Single of the Year. During her Female Artist of the Year speech, she thanked fellow female artists for their support.

Cody Johnson reflected on his journey after winning Entertainer of the Year, saying “music is the sound of emotion” and dedicating his award to Luke Combs. He also shared, “Without sounding too cliché, I will say the rise has been worth the falls”.

Brooks & Dunn won Duo of the Year for the 18th time. They told fans, “I don’t know why you aren’t getting sick of us, but God bless you for hanging with us, because we love it with y’all”.

Parker McCollum earned Album of the Year and gave a heartfelt shoutout to his wife, saying, “They ought to give you one of these with your name on it”.

The Red Clay Strays won Group of the Year and shared, “[when] we started playing in bars, we never thought it would go this far”.

Riley Green and Ella Langley won Music Event of the Year, marking another big moment for both artists.

Jessie Jo Dillon celebrated her third Songwriter of the Year win, calling it “almost as good as the first time she heard Any Man of Mine.”

Full List of Major ACM Awards 2026 Winners

Entertainer of the Year: Cody Johnson

Female Artist of the Year: Ella Langley

Male Artist of the Year: Cody Johnson

Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn

Group of the Year: The Red Clay Strays

New Female Artist of the Year: Avery Anna

New Male Artist of the Year: Tucker Wetmore

Album of the Year: Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum

Single of the Year: “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

Song of the Year: “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

Visual Media of the Year: “Cuckoo” – Stephen Wilson Jr.

Songwriter of the Year: Jessie Jo Dillon

Artist-Songwriter of the Year: Ella Langley

Music Event of the Year: “Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green & Ella Langley

Performance Highlights

Lainey Wilson opened the show with her new single “Can’t Sit Still.” Other big performances included:

Zach Top with “Honky Tonk Till It Hurts”

Ella Langley performing “Be Her”

Tucker Wetmore singing “Brunette”

Avery Anna performing “Bang Bang” / “Blood Runs Thicker”

Miranda Lambert debuting “Crisco”

Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis performing “Ain’t A Bad Life”

Little Big Town debuting “Hey There Sunshine”

Kacey Musgraves performing “Dry Spell”

Blake Shelton closing the show with “The Gambler”

A powerful moment came when Dan + Shay performed “Say So,” focusing on mental health awareness. Lauren Alaina introduced the performance and said the song was “going to save lives”.