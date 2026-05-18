Beats + Bytes: New York Listening Tour

My mother always told me, “With one behind, you can’t sit on the whole world,” and I really took it to heart. She was memorialized this weekend in The New York Times (skip to 9:10 for my tribute to her and my grandmother).

But since I’ve been back in New York, I’m feeling a global energy. It truly is the capital of the world across all disciplines.

Living in Florida for the past four years, I often heard that “New York is dead” or that it “isn’t the same.” That’s true: one thing you can always count on, is that New York – like culture in general – is always changing. What may look like the same old thing is, on the highest level, always picking up new tricks of the trade. Personally, I’m here for it.

Monday night was The Webbys, the internet’s biggest night. It’s always a fun, quirky celebration honoring the best and brightest in culture. From Oura Ring to Druski, The Webbys know how to highlight relevance.

Slick Rick’s visual masterpiece, Victory, won two awards, and I couldn’t have been more excited to see him accept with a legendary five-word speech. I’m so proud of Rick, Mandy, and their dream team, and honored to have played a small part.

Later that night was the Brooklyn Museum’s Artists Ball where Swizz Beatz DJ’d. The crowd was a ‘who’s who’ of New York culture supporters. Thank you board of trustee member, Mike Carrasquillo, for inviting me. It’s New York though and there is always another level and a bigger stage down the block and last night was no different either via The Robinhood Foundation’s annual gala, The Amazon Upfronts at the Public Library or Bruce at The Garden.

Tues brought The Clios. It’s always a great room, but tonight the host is Keegan-Michael Key and the guest of honor is Mark Ronson, so I’m expecting a spectacle. Ronson’s book felt like a portal into the good old days of New York. It had me wishing he spun some classics for us after the show but to no avail.

I’m excited to see The Clios evolving, too. Their On Culture event in September could take the brand to new heights and honor a whole new category of luminaries and rainmakers in marketing.

Wednesday morning, I’m heading to the top of the World Trade for a breakfast produced by OnDiscourse with marketing all-stars, Michael Ventura and Matty Britton. Chatham house rules as always with this great organization and their free-flowing discussions on innovation.

Wednesday also kicks off Frieze and Fridge kick off. There are so many incredible art exhibits on my hit list right now, from the Radiohead Exhibit to Cooper Hewitt’s Art of Noise; from reSOUND at Hero to Pioneer Works’ Listening Gym; from the Museum of New York’s “Songs of New York”. Will any of this be as cool as Björk DJing a viral surprise set at the Venice Biennale this week? Only one way to find out.

Frieze, owned by Ari Emanuel’s MARI, brings a different energy than typical gallery openings and museum exhibits. It’s a proper art fair. Next year, we need to bring the music back into the mix and make it feel more like a festival.

The good news is my friend and music brand aficionado, Jennifer Frommer, hosts her underground rave, Disquoteque, on Wednesday nights. I’m excited to finally check it out. Who doesn’t love a geriatric 7–930pm dance party paying homage to the glory days? Pass the champagne, on hump day and we deserve it.

Thursday is Artist vs Machine, a 2nd year conference bringing together conversations around where the future is going and why. This is right up my alley and the lineup is awesome. Thank you to my fellow globe-trotting futurist, Natalie Monbiot, for the press pass. I’ll be front row taking notes.

It’s also the upfronts this week, so every media company and brand is showcasing their plans for the second half of the year and 2027.

Last (but certainly not least) there’s Global Citizen NOW, the best music nonprofit in the world, pulling out all the stops for this one-day affair. John, I appreciate you always looking out.

Do we still say “all in a New York minute” ? ‘Cause that’s not even including everything happening around these events, from Action Bronson at Katz’s Deli to Mike D. from the Beastie Boys back playing a roller skating rink. The vibes in the streets are immaculate as the Knicks continue to roll at the Garden and the city keeps shedding its scaffolding, block by block.

I’m not sure how much more can fit on the hit list, but let me know if I’m missing anything!

I’m glad to be back where it all began. If we can make it here, they’ll feel it everywhere. I’m gearing up for a whole new era.